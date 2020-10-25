‘Terrified little boy’ Trump is going to ‘burn it all down’ because he can’t face losing the election: Mary Trump

In an interview with the Guardian, Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump said there is no telling what will happen in the final days of the 2020 presidential and then its aftermath, but she is worried that the president will “burn it all down” as he is faced with losing the election and then facing criminal charges in the aftermath.

Relying on her background as a psychologist, the president’s niece issued a dire warning that if the president goes down, he will try to take everything around him down with him.

Starting out by stating the president “… knows he’s in desperate shape,” she explained, “he’s going to burn it all down, sow more chaos and division, because that’s where he succeeds. He knows that he’s losing – he’ll deny it mightily – and at some level he understands what’s at stake.”

Faced with the possibility of prison after losing the immunity the presidency grants him, she predicted “if he’s going down, he’s going to take us all down with him.”

“I’ve always believed that deep down Donald is a terrified little boy. The amount of fear he’s feeling now has got to be unhinging him. Not only did he get sick with the virus, there’s the tax story and his prospects in the election looking really bad right now. He’s got to be absolutely panicked,” she explained. “He’s ignored the severity of the pandemic all year because the idea of illness as weakness is so deeply ingrained in my family, that even an association with it is unacceptable, and that’s why now we’ve got 210,000 Americans dead. But now his statement – you can beat it, don’t be afraid of it – is going to result in more people becoming sick, and many of those will die.”

Adding, “So now we have an adult Donald who is sad, lonely, ignorant but who also has immense power – and that is a terrifying prospect,” she continued, “If he stays in the Oval Office, I’m going to try to get a British passport because I don’t think I’ll fare well. He’s an extraordinarily vindictive person surrounded by people who are willing to help him be vindictive. But that’s personal: in terms of the country, if he wins, it’s over. Democracy is over. The western alliance is over. We’ll be entering an incredibly dark period of autocracy on a global scale.”

