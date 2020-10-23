Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas ‘boogaloo’ leader charged with firing AK-47 into Minneapolis police station

Published

2 hours ago

on

Ivan Hunter (US Attorney's Office)

An out-of-state extremist was charged with firing a military-style rifle at a Minneapolis police precinct as protests raged over the killing of George Floyd.

Federal prosecutors charged Ivan Harrison Hunter of Boerne, Texas, on riot charges for allegedly firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 into the Third Precinct building May 28, reported KARE-TV.

Federal agents reviewed video of the precinct shooting that they say shows Hunter firing a rifle into the building, where prosecutors said looters were still inside, and investigators said a “cooperating defendant” identified the shooter as Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old Hunter had been in contact with fellow “boogaloo” extremist Steven Carillo, an active-duty Air Force sergeant who was charged with killing two law enforcement officers in California on May 29 and June 6, according to an affidavit.

Hunter contacted Carillo through social media on May 29, about four hours after the killing of a Federal Protective Service security officer and two hours after the Third Precinct building was burned by arsonists.

Four people were charged in the precinct’s burning.

Hunter asked Carillo for money on June 1, and Carillo sent him $200 through a cash application.

Investigators said Hunter drove to Minneapolis in late May to participate in a riot, and they said social media posts describe his activities there and identifies himself as the leader of the Boogaloo Bois in South Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hunter was a passenger in a pickup stopped June 3 by police in Austin, Texas, after leaving a George Floyd protest, and officers said he had six loaded magazines for an AK-47 on the tactical vest he was wearing, as well as three semi-automatic rifles and two loaded pistols in the vehicle.

“Boogaloo bois” are a loosely organized network of mostly right-wing extremists who are hoping to provoke another civil war, and some of their armed adherents have tried to incite violence at protests across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s funneled lips are a primal display associated with intense emotion and anger

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met on Oct. 22 for the final debate in the 2020 election and, like the first debate, it was unusual.

COVID-19 forced social distancing and largely took the studio audience, with their laughter, cheering and booing out of the equation.

What’s more, with norm-breaking interruptions and stealing of speaking time an inherent part of Donald Trump’s debate strategy, the contentious crosstalk between the two candidates and the moderator made long sections of the candidates’ first debate nearly impossible to hear or follow. The threat of having the microphone cut off effectively muted this aggression.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Dark money’ PACs dumping last minute millions into GOP Senate races to save McConnell’s majority: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, conservative donors -- some using so-called "dark money" political action committees (PACs) -- are coming to the rescue of incumbent Republican Senators who are facing ouster because of their close ties to Donald Trump in the hope Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can hold onto power.

With Republican Senate seats in Maine, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina and Iowa in danger of flipping, Politico is reporting that GOP donors are riding to the rescue in states where the Republican incumbents are being badly outraised by their Democratic opponent.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump buried in mockery after trying — and failing — to get Israeli prime minister to slam Biden

Published

46 mins ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump tried to goad Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu into attacking Joe Biden, but the gambit failed.

Netanyahu refused to agree with Trump that Biden would be unable to strike the same peace deal he helped broker between Israel and Sudan, which was announced on a call from the Oval Office.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE