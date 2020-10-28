‘The opposite of true’: CNN host scorches Trump for claiming he’s ‘ending the pandemic’

CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday torched President Donald Trump for what he described as “Orwellian” claims about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In particular, Berman zeroed in on Trump’s Office of Science and Technology Policy putting out a statement suggesting that the pandemic is nearly over.

“The White House Science Policy Office puts out this list of what they call accomplishments and… Number One on this list is ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “They say, ‘From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has taken decisive action to engage scientists,’ etc., etc.”

Berman went on to explain why this claim is nonsense.

“As I said, it’s beyond laughable,” he said. “It is the opposite of true, it is the literal opposite of true. The pandemic is getting markedly worse by the minute.”

He then pointed to Wisconsin, where coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have surged by more than 40 percent over the last two weeks and where a new Washington Post poll shows that Trump is now trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by a whopping 17 points.

“The politics of this absurd suggestion, Orwellian suggestion that they’re ending the pandemic, to an extent, it seems to be backfiring,” he said.

