‘The opposite of true’: CNN host scorches Trump for claiming he’s ‘ending the pandemic’

In particular, Berman zeroed in on Trump’s Office of Science and Technology Policy putting out a statement suggesting that the pandemic is nearly over.
“The White House Science Policy Office puts out this list of what they call accomplishments and… Number One on this list is ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “They say, ‘From the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration has taken decisive action to engage scientists,’ etc., etc.”
Berman went on to explain why this claim is nonsense.
“As I said, it’s beyond laughable,” he said. “It is the opposite of true, it is the literal opposite of true. The pandemic is getting markedly worse by the minute.”
He then pointed to Wisconsin, where coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have surged by more than 40 percent over the last two weeks and where a new Washington Post poll shows that Trump is now trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden by a whopping 17 points.
“The politics of this absurd suggestion, Orwellian suggestion that they’re ending the pandemic, to an extent, it seems to be backfiring,” he said.
White House reporter Jonathan Lemire explained that President Donald Trump's poll numbers are collapsing in the Midwest because "seniors are horrified" by his handling of the pandemic.
The president has been traveling the country holding campaign rallies, where few measures are undertaken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, and the Associated Press reporter told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the events were having the opposite effect than they're apparently intended.
"Remember this cycle began a year and a half or so ago, pre-pandemic, the Trump campaign, of those three Great Lake States, felt the best about Wisconsin," Lemire said. "They thought that the state party was stronger there, they liked the infrastructure there. That's where they thought they could place their bet because they only need one of those three to win. That's that was the original conception, but two things have gone terribly wrong for the Trump campaign."
Many on social media were stunned Tuesday evening after reading a tweet from the verified account Department of the Interior's press secretary.
It started when Interior Secretary David Bernhardt posted a tweet promoting President Donald Trump, which some say called overly political and others suggested appeared to violate the Hatch Act.
The @realDonaldTrump Administration has accomplished historic feats for conservation, securing the largest investment in our national parks and public lands, opening 4 million acres to new hunting and fishing opportunities, and recovering a record number of endangered species. pic.twitter.com/LoOuCPqJXm