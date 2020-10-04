‘The president probably doesn’t want to hear this’: MSNBC host drops bad news on Trump’s collapsing campaign
With Donald Trump off the campaign trail for an indefinite period after contracting the COVID-19 virus and being admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center, MSNBC host Alex Witt introduced a segment showing the president’s re-election campaign is collapsing in the much-needed state of Florida.
Showing “stunning” polls that the president is bleeding support from senior voters who propelled him to the White House in 2016, and his Florida numbers collapsing, Witt blurted, the president “probably doesn’t want to hear this.”
Reacting to the poll showing Biden beating Trump 62 to 35% among seniors, MSNBC’s Cori Coffin explained, “We spoke to so many people yesterday, just a plethora of different groups. Every single person we spoke to is just exhausted over the division in this country and rhetoric. They didn’t approve of the president’s debate performance after the first debate, calling it unpresidential. They want to hear more from both candidates when it comes to a specific plan for tackling COVID and then of course helping rebuild the economy after that. They need more, they say, from both candidates, and especially Donald Trump, the president of the United States.”
“Now, Florida is the third-highest state in the nation when it comes to coronavirus cases,” Coffin elaborated. “They’ve had 15,000 deaths and they still see to this day, 2700 new cases every day. So it seems to be mounting in the poll numbers against President Trump. Of course we heard that stunning new poll regarding seniors nationwide and Alex, when it comes to Floridans, they seem to be backing Joe Biden now. That margin growing larger: 47% to President Trump’s 42% support.”
She then added, “It’s just another blow to the president’s campaign in a state that he needs; his team has identified this as a must-win state for him if he’s going to be able to get re-election in November,” to which host Witt exclaimed, “Yeah, and I got to tell you, the president probably doesn’t want to hear this about Florida because it was his recently-declared home state when he bolted from New York. –so there’s that too.”
Watch below:
