‘The sheer panic can’t be understated’: Reporter describes mood in White House after Trump’s COVID diagnosis

Speaking on ABC News this morning regarding President Trump’s announcement that he and Melania tested positive for coronavirus, reporter John Santucci described the mood inside the White House in the wake of the news.

“I have heard from so many people prior to him testing, everyone thinking that he has to have it in his inner bubble,” Santucci said.

“The amount of sheer panic that is going on within the West Wing, within the President’s campaign cannot be understated,” he continued.

