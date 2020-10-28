The Trump legal team can’t even seem to agree on what should be declassified: report

There’s murky water filling in the spaces of what Trump deems presidential privilege and what should, in effect, be declassified for the American people’s palates.

Back in 2017, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced at a press briefing that Trump’s tweets calling his travel ban a “TRAVEL BAN” count as official policy because Trump “is the President of the United States, so they’re considered official statements by the President of the United States.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over Spicer’s position and reaffirmed that stance a few months later.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Oct. 20, Trump’s chief of staff declared under oath that the president didn’t actually mean the things he said in a tweet on October 6. The tweet is below.

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

According to The Bulwark contributor Kim Wehle, the governing Executive Order signed by President Obama applies the following barometer to classification and declassification: “’The authority to classify information originally may be exercised only by . . . the President and the Vice President,’ along with agency heads and other officials, including those ‘designated by the President’ (e.g., Bill Barr). ‘Information shall be declassified or downgraded by . . . the official who authorized the original classification, if that official is still serving in the same position and has original classification authority,’ or ‘a supervisory official,’ which presumably includes the president himself.”

“Obviously, Trump irresponsibly mistweeted when he said that he had declassified the materials relating to Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election,” Wehle wrote. “Once again, his recklessness potentially compromised national security and required the government’s lawyers to clean up after him in court by effectively footnoting the law governing declassification. But what’s galling is the hypocrisy of seeking—at the same time—to trounce Carroll’s private defamation suit under the guise of the Trump’s constitutional presidential prerogatives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nowhere was this more clear than what happened this week.

Hm. The White House Chief of Staff testified today that the President didn't reeeeally mean what he said about having declassified a bunch of Russia investigation documents. Meh, we've been here before. But this is fascinating (troubling?) in light of other news this week…1/4 https://t.co/15KQjXV3K9 — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Remember, the President – with the Justice Department behind him – is right now arguing in federal court that tweets about a woman who has accused him of raping her years ago are an “official act,” because he sent them while he was in office. 2/4 https://t.co/hwVSUWCYik — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 20, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s impossible to square how they’re handling the E. Jean Carroll allegation with Meadows’s testimony. Yes, there’s lots of dishonesty from the President, but these two legal positions are totally at odds with each other. Put another way… 3/4 — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 20, 2020

…essentially, when the president tweets and defames a woman and denies raping her, he’s carrying out his official duties and untouchable. But when he tweets that he has declassified sensitive documents, that’s just Twitter. Huh? 4/4 — Elliot Williams (@elliotcwilliams) October 20, 2020