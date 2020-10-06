Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project mocks Trump’s ‘Covita’ photo-op with blistering parody: ‘The truth is, I will infect you’

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump after removing his COVID-19 mask (screengrab).

On Tuesday, in response to President Donald Trump’s photo-op returning from Walter Reed Medical Center, the Lincoln Project released a new ad — seizing on the jokes made by other commentators comparing the stunt to the famous scene from the musical “Evita” where a terminal Eva Perón confronted the Argentinian people grieving over her illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t cry for me, White House staffers! The truth is, I will infect you,” began the ad, parodying the famous number “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina.”

“As for wearing masks and acting sane, that is something I will never do!” continued the parody, showing images of the president pointedly refusing to follow CDC guidelines.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘The truth is, I will infect you’: Lincoln Project mocks Trump’s ‘Covita’ photo-op with blistering parody

Published

3 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

On Tuesday, in response to President Donald Trump's photo-op returning from Walter Reed Medical Center, the Lincoln Project released a new ad — seizing on the jokes made by other commentators comparing the stunt to the famous scene from the musical "Evita" where a terminal Eva Perón confronted the Argentinian people grieving over her illness.

"Don't cry for me, White House staffers! The truth is, I will infect you," began the ad, parodying the famous number "Don't Cry For Me, Argentina."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Maddow has exclusive new video of former top GOP official trashing Donald Trump

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on Tuesday released exclusive new video from the group Republican Voters Against Trump.

The ad features Michael Hayden, the retired four-star Air Force general who served as the director of both the the National Security Agency (NSA) and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) during the George W. Bush administration.

"If there's another term for President Trump, I don't know what happens to America. Truth is really important, but especially in intelligence. President Trump doesn't care about facts. President Trump doesn't care about the truth," Hayden warned in the ad.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Suicide prevention info trends on unemployment board after Trump slams door on COVID stimulus: report

Published

24 mins ago

on

October 6, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, following President Donald Trump's announcement via Twitter that he was closing the door on any additional COVID-19 stimulus talks until after the election, the markets went into crisis mode, with the Dow Jones closing 375 points lower.

But markets were not the only things suffering at the news from the president.

According to Washington Post White House economics reporter Jeff Stein, in the hours following the announcement, a list of suicide prevention resources started trending on r/unemployment, a subreddit for people left out of work in the economic downturn.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE