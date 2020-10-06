Lincoln Project mocks Trump’s ‘Covita’ photo-op with blistering parody: ‘The truth is, I will infect you’

On Tuesday, in response to President Donald Trump’s photo-op returning from Walter Reed Medical Center, the Lincoln Project released a new ad — seizing on the jokes made by other commentators comparing the stunt to the famous scene from the musical “Evita” where a terminal Eva Perón confronted the Argentinian people grieving over her illness.

“Don’t cry for me, White House staffers! The truth is, I will infect you,” began the ad, parodying the famous number “Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina.”

“As for wearing masks and acting sane, that is something I will never do!” continued the parody, showing images of the president pointedly refusing to follow CDC guidelines.

