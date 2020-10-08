The View hosts mock Trump for being too afraid to debate: ‘Why don’t they just wheel him in in a straitjacket’
Co-hosts of “The View” couldn’t help but laugh at President Donald Trump for being too afraid to debate former Vice President Joe Biden for a second time.
“I beat him in the first debate,” Trump told Fox Business. “At the second debate, we have a never Trumper as a host, but that’s okay because I beat him in the second debate also. So, I’m not going to do a virtual debate. I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That’s not what debating is all about. Sit behind a computer and do a debate. that’s ridiculous, and then they catch you off whenever they want.”
Host Whoopi Goldberg was confused and had to fact-check that there wasn’t a second debate and she wasn’t sure what Trump was talking about.
“He is scared, Whoopi, he’s scared,” said co-host Joy Behar. “He’s scared to do another one because he lost so badly in the last one, and he knows it. He may not be able to read, but he can count, and the numbers plummeted after that debate because there were people out there who don’t follow the news the way we do constantly, but they were watching that debate, and they saw how crazy he is. Why don’t they just wheel him in with a straitjacket and zap him every time he lies? That would be a debate to watch.”
“I mean, it really would be helpful to him because he is losing nationally across the board in the swing states and just nationally,” said Sunny Hostin. “He’s behind between 10 and 12 points, but I think Joy is right. I think he is scared to debate Joe Biden. Trump lost the first debate. Listen to that phone call. He sounds congested. He sounds sick, and we don’t know what the timeline is because the White House won’t confirm when he last tested negative for COVID, but we all know that he is currently carrying a contagious — a very contagious virus. He has COVID-19, and I don’t think he should get anywhere near Joe Biden, you know, with those contagious droplets that we know very well travel by air. It’s airborne with — by aerosol, and so it just seems to me the reason that he is willing — the fact that he is willing rather, to actually go into a debate hall face to face just shows how he continues to be so reckless with his diagnosis, and I think he also said that rather than debate, Whoopi, he was going to hold a rally? Again, showing how reckless and deranged he is behaving.”
Goldberg noted that the steroids are likely the cause. She suffered from a severe case of pneumonia a few years ago, though she didn’t say whether she was on that same drug. She did explain that the “bravado” is the roid-rage talking.
See the video below:
2020 Election
Experts concerned Bill Barr is setting a ‘dangerous’ precedent
U.S. Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump's most aggressive loyalists in Washington, D.C., has joined the president in claiming that mail-in voting encourages voter fraud. Reporter Jerry Lambe, in an article published by Law & Crime on October 7, discusses some of the reactions that legal experts have had to Barr's comments — noting that some of them believe he is setting a troubling precedent by interfering in an election.
2020 Election
New Lincoln Project ad hammers Trump for dismissing COVID-19 while gasping to breathe
The Lincoln Project is out with a new ad that has gasping breaths playing in the background of the video to President Donald Trump arriving home from Walter Reed hospital.
Trump left the hospital while fighting against COVID-19 on Monday, and slowly climbed the stairs to the Truman Balcony while breathing heavily.
"Donald Trump will never change," the ad says. "Over 200,000 Americans dead. Trump said COVID-19 affects almost nobody. But then he got it. Then his wife got it. His press secretary got it. His debate team got it. His White House staff got it. Trump turned the White House into a hot zone."
2020 Election
Former GOP chairman calls it a huge mistake for Trump to quit debates just because he can’t dominate the discussion
President Donald Trump announced in a video this week that people shouldn't let the coronavirus "dominate" them and that they shouldn't be afraid of the virus. But when it came to having a virtual debate, he refused.
According to the president, the virtual format wouldn't allow him to dominate the discussion. "They cut you off whenever they want," he said during a Fox Business interview on Thursday.
The president refused to follow the debate rules in the first debate and instead talked over former Vice President Joe Biden so he couldn't be heard. The Presidential Debate Commission said that if Trump was incapable of complying with the rules, they would cut his microphone in the next debate.