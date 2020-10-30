Quantcast
The View hosts reveal what scares them most about Election Day

Published

1 min ago

on

Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin (ABC)

“The View” hosts skipped their annual Halloween costume party, since they’re still broadcasting remotely from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and instead shared their spookiest fears about Election Day.

The panelists agreed the pandemic would complicate voting this year, and they worried President Donald Trump and the Republican Party were trying to rig the election.

“My biggest worry is the continued efforts by the Republican Party, quite frankly, for voter suppression,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “I was on a call last night with Black Voters Matter, started by LaTosha Brown, she’s a fellow at Harvard. There were so many women, Black women, organizing in different states — Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky — and the biggest concern was the continued efforts at voter suppression. People at the polls trying to intimidate voters, people filing lawsuits, trying to quash the vote, and I’m really concerned because this is a global pandemic and you have seniors waiting on line for four, five, six hours, you know, during a global pandemic, and we know that the pandemic, at least in this country, has disproportionately affected Black and brown communities at great health risk to themselves, [and] they are still standing on lines to vote. I’m concerned about their well being and concerned about the fact that their votes may not be registered and may not matter.”

Co-host Ana Navarro admitted she was scared of the late polling showing Joe Biden with a lead.

“What scares me, too, is people relying on the polls,” Navarro said. “I have PTSD from 2016. I remember the polls looked pretty good for Hillary Clinton the week before the elections. You know, she had a bunch of fireworks ready to go Election Night that were never lit, and so I hope people are not relying on the polls and thinking that that means they don’t have to go out and vote, that they don’t have to go stand in line, they don’t have to return their ballot [that] they can vote for whomever they want, a third party or write-in, Mickey Mouse. We’ve learned our lesson after 2016. voting matters. Every vote matters.”


