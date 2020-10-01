The View’s Whoopi Goldberg blasts Trump for waging war against Biden’s children: ‘I thought kids were off limits’

“The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg has been trying not to say President Donald Trump’s name for the past several years that he’s been in office. But on Thursday she was so annoyed with the president she let his name slip out.

At issue was that Trump has decided instead of going after Vice President Joe Biden he’s attacking Biden’s children, who have no role in the campaign and won’t work in the White House as Biden abides by nepotism laws.

The conversation began by the confusion the hosts had over undecided voters and how anyone could possibly be undecided at this point.

“When you listen to them, some of these people are having a hard time stomaching voting for the first time in their lives for a Democrat and they’re looking for just enough to say, ‘this is definitely the way to go,'” said Sara Haines. “I also can’t relate to that because I decidedly know where my vote is going, but I think that’s where they are. They need just a little to tip them over the edge.”

“Oh, come on, there are so many edges so far, Sara,” Joy Behar quipped to laughs from Haines.

“The saddest thing about all of this is that, you know, suddenly you hear a man who’s really trying — a scrappy guy, a guy who knows how to, you know, get in there and mess it up,” said Goldberg. “He’s trying to, like, maintain himself. In the eye of this insane hurricane where I thought no one was supposed to go. I thought your kids were sacrosanct, right? Remember that? Where the children were off-limits? Where you didn’t do that? So, now, what does this mean? Because not only did Trump continue to do it, and yeah, I said his name, his kids went after Biden’s kid also in other arenas. And it’s like, this is what you have to do in order to win? That’s what’s getting me.”

Haines interrupted, “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, Whoopi.”

“Well, it really doesn’t,” Goldberg agreed.

“This is why I can’t stand these undecided voters anymore because what more do you need to see to make up your mind? He’s attacked the military. He’s attacked his children. He’s attacked people of color. He incites violence. What more do you need? What more? Come on!” Behar said.

Biden’s son Hunter overcame a substance abuse problem, several years ago, something many can understand as the opioid epidemic grows throughout the country. Trump, who promised to end it, has done little other than “blue ribbon” panels and round-table discussions. While Trump and his sons continued to attack the Biden family, first lady Melania Trump celebrated Substance Abuse Prevention Awareness.

See the video below:

