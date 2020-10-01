‘Seriously?’ Melania Trump ripped for honoring ‘Substance Abuse Prevention’ as president and Don Jr mock Hunter Biden

Melania Trump marked National Substance Use Prevention Month with a video message, but other social media users noted the statement came as her husband and stepson publicly mock a recovering addict.

The first lady posted the video Thursday morning on her Twitter account, after President Donald Trump interrupted Joe Biden to attack his son’s struggles with substance abuse and Donald Trump Jr. called Hunter Biden a “crackhead.”

This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation's youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree – we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 1, 2020

Other Twitter users were appalled and infuriated, and reminded the first lady of suspicions about her husband and stepson.

Start with your own family. — Kelly (@unclesamsghost) October 1, 2020

My God. That is such a horrible production — SriTal (@SrikanthTalagad) October 1, 2020

Are flying chunks of Adderall out of someone’s nostril a sign of substance abuse? — 🦠🦠Greg Johns🦠🦠 (@YB85) October 1, 2020

Is this trolling? — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 1, 2020

I always speak at an angle when addressing the masses. — Laura Rosenfield (@RosenfieldLaura) October 1, 2020

All that’s missing is the wind blowing machine and pursed duck lips. — Letti (@Lettibella101) October 1, 2020

I hope you can help Don Jr. — Stephen J. Lyons (@lyonssj55) October 1, 2020

Girl start with your husband and step son. pic.twitter.com/Qi9CZjeyCD — Auvi 😷🙏 Wear a mask! (@auvi_lu) October 1, 2020

Is it true donny and spawn jr are both abusing drugs? I keep seeing this everywhere. — Richard. Just your average agent provocateur (@ChartrDavid) October 1, 2020

Your husband attacked a recovering drug addict on television. Your stepson called a recovering drug addict “Crackhead” at rallies. Stuff “be best” until you can say your household practices it. And face forward when you’re talking to people. — Gita Proudman (@Buffy0531) October 1, 2020

Your husband just attacked a man's child who overcame substance abuse on national television. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 1, 2020

I support the recovery community by not shaming addicts on national television. My gosh, you really are a perfect addition to this tone deaf, constantly projecting family. — Libby Gauche (@LibbyGauche) October 1, 2020

Why are you speaking like you're in a perfume commercial? This is a life and death issue. Maybe talk to your husband about substance abuse or talk to our next POTUS, @JoeBiden about how his son courageously fought it. #BeBest, k? — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) October 1, 2020