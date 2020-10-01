Quantcast
‘Seriously?’ Melania Trump ripped for honoring ‘Substance Abuse Prevention’ as president and Don Jr mock Hunter Biden

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary
Melania Trump (Screen Capture)

Melania Trump marked National Substance Use Prevention Month with a video message, but other social media users noted the statement came as her husband and stepson publicly mock a recovering addict.

The first lady posted the video Thursday morning on her Twitter account, after President Donald Trump interrupted Joe Biden to attack his son’s struggles with substance abuse and Donald Trump Jr. called Hunter Biden a “crackhead.”

Other Twitter users were appalled and infuriated, and reminded the first lady of suspicions about her husband and stepson.

