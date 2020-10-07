Quantcast
'There's something wrong': Pelosi reveals more about Trump's 'medicated' state as she spills the beans to The View

October 7, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (ABC)

President Donald Trump has raised concerns about his medicated state during his coronavirus treatment, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been concerned about his drug use for much longer.

The president returned to the White House after three days at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Pelosi told “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg she’s not going anywhere near Trump to discuss the pandemic relief bill he killed via tweet.

“I wouldn’t go anywhere near the White House,” Pelosi said. “It’s one of the most dangerous places in the country, both in terms of the assault that it makes on truth as well as health.”

Trump has shown possible side effects from the dexamethasone he’s taking for his COVID-19 infection, which has spread through many of his staffers and some Republican senators, but Pelosi said he seemed drugged the last time she saw him in person early this year.

“Last time I had an interaction with the president was the State of the Union address, and then after that, I said to my staff, I said, ‘I think he was medicated, there’s something wrong with how he came on and presented,'” Pelosi said.

Pelosi said so at the time, and said Trump had also seemed to be sedated during the 2019 congressional address, but she said the president — who accused Joe Biden of taking drugs before their debate — didn’t seem to be thinking clearly this week.

“I said yesterday to my colleagues, I said, there are those who say that a steroid has an impact on people’s thinking,” she said. “I don’t know, but there are those health care providers who say that. Also, if you have the coronavirus, it has an impact as well.”

2020 Election

Trump's favorite pollster shows Joe Biden opening a massive 12-point lead

October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020

President Donald Trump's favorite pollster delivered very bad news for him on Wednesday.

The latest national poll from Rasmussen Reports, which last month was the only pollster in the United States showing Trump leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the national popular vote, now shows that the former vice president has opened up a massive 12-point lead over the president.

"The latest national telephone and online survey finds Biden leading President Trump 52% to 40% among Likely U.S. Voters," Rasmussen writes. "Biden has now cleared the 50% mark for two weeks in a row, while Trump has fallen to his lowest level of support since the first week of White House Watch in early July."

Mary Trump: My 'delusional' uncle is now 'willfully getting people sick' — 'it's mass murder'

October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020

As President Trump compares the deadly COVID-19 outbreak to the flu despite being hospitalized for the virus, we speak to his only niece, Mary Trump, about his increasingly erratic behavior in the final weeks of the election season and how his family views illness as a weakness. “To be treated for something is to admit that you need the treatment, and I don’t see him having any self-awareness,” she says. “Clearly the people closest to him don’t care about his well-being. If they did, he’d still be at Walter Reed.” She also warns that the “worst-case scenario” would be for President Trump to overcome his illness relatively quickly, because it would convince him to continue ignoring the pandemic. Mary Trump is a clinical psychologist. In July, she overcame Trump’s legal threats and published the now best-selling book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

