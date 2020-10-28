‘They’re delusional’: Ex-White House official says Trump ‘knows better’ on COVID but ‘doesn’t care’

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Mike Pence staffer Olivia Troye tore into the Trump administration for continuing to lie to the American people about the risks of COVID-19.
“You’ve got the [science office] saying, you know, we have defeated COVID,” said anchor Chris Hayes. “What do you think the thinking is right now inside that place? Is it just that their reality-bending is strong enough that they can overcome what is happening?”
“It’s pure gaslighting,” said Troye. “That’s been their tactic from day one. That is everything this Trump administration stands for. So, the longer they play this out, the longer they tell their unwavering base and supporters this isn’t real and they parade around like it’s non-existent.”
“They’re delusional,” she continued. “They think this is a strategy that will work and they’ll make everyone focus and talk about the judges and talk about SCOTUS and everything else. But it’s not going away. People are dying. I mean, my hometown is El Paso. They are in a horrible situation down there. And they just don’t care. You’ve got it running amok right now. I am appalled at this behavior. He knows better. He knows better. And this is just so angering to me now. I just have no excuses for these people, and honestly I hope they pay for this on Election Day.”
Watch below:
Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas have been dealing with a brutal attack from three different ice and sleet systems for two days. It has left communities looking like war zones with trees and debris littering the streets and as of Wednesday's third wave, over 368,000 people are without power in Oklahoma.
Power lines were filmed popping, starting fires with blue flashes of electricity.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected GOP efforts to reduce the ballot receipt deadline for mail-in voters in North Carolina from nine days to three.
The decision came shortly after the justices also declined to grant a stay blocking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's order extending the deadline in that state.
As in the Pennsylvania ruling, newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate, and Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh crossed over to deny the GOP's request — although, as legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas made clear they wanted the Court to intervene against voting rights.
On MSNBC Wednesday, anchor Joy Reid broke down how Joe Biden has more concern for the health and safety of President Donald Trump's voters than the president does himself.
"There are now just six days left for America to decide who will lead our country for the next four years," said Reid. "Now at a breaking point and desperate for progress on the economy, race relations, and a coronavirus crisis that has taken more than 228,000 lives and infected millions more. In the face of these numbers, Trump continues to utilize his favorite form of gaslighting, which is lying through his teeth on the COVID surge, even getting the so-called White House Science Office to say Trump ended the pandemic, as the nation hits record cases and hospitalizations."