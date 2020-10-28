‘They’re delusional’: Ex-White House official says Trump ‘knows better’ on COVID but ‘doesn’t care’

On Wednesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In,” former Mike Pence staffer Olivia Troye tore into the Trump administration for continuing to lie to the American people about the risks of COVID-19.

“You’ve got the [science office] saying, you know, we have defeated COVID,” said anchor Chris Hayes. “What do you think the thinking is right now inside that place? Is it just that their reality-bending is strong enough that they can overcome what is happening?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s pure gaslighting,” said Troye. “That’s been their tactic from day one. That is everything this Trump administration stands for. So, the longer they play this out, the longer they tell their unwavering base and supporters this isn’t real and they parade around like it’s non-existent.”

“They’re delusional,” she continued. “They think this is a strategy that will work and they’ll make everyone focus and talk about the judges and talk about SCOTUS and everything else. But it’s not going away. People are dying. I mean, my hometown is El Paso. They are in a horrible situation down there. And they just don’t care. You’ve got it running amok right now. I am appalled at this behavior. He knows better. He knows better. And this is just so angering to me now. I just have no excuses for these people, and honestly I hope they pay for this on Election Day.”

Watch below: