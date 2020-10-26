‘They’ve rigged the courts’: Democrats rip ‘illegitimate nominee’ Amy Coney Barrett — and McConnell’s ‘sham of a process’

The United States Senate on Monday confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court.

Fifty-two Republicans voted to confirm, while Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) joined all Democrats in voting no, resulting in a 52-48 outcome.

Judge Barrett will participate in a ceremonial swearing-in at the White House on Monday evening and will be officially sworn in as Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday morning.

Democrats had harsh words about the process.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) ripped the “illegitimate nominee rushed through an illegitimate process.”

“They’ve rigged the courts to overturn or gut laws they don’t like & undermined voters so they can hang on to power,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR).

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said, “the duplicitous and hypocritical manner of this rushed confirmation process demonstrates a flagrant disregard for American democracy.”

“The Republicans are popping champagne tonight to celebrate how they for shoved aside the wishes of the American people to steal a Supreme Court seat & impose their radical agenda on the country – an agenda most Americans don’t support,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) blasted the “sham of a process.”