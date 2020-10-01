‘This is fascism’: Trump riles up Minnesota supporters with racist attack on Somali refugees
Just 24 hours after refusing to condemn white supremacists during the first 2020 general election debate, President Donald Trump late Wednesday launched a racist attack on refugees from Somalia and other nations and parroted an unfounded right-wing claim about Rep. Ilhan Omar, sparking “lock her up!” chants from his Minnesota supporters.
“Another massive issue for Minnesota is the election of Joe Biden’s plan to inundate your state with a historic flood of refugees,” Trump said to boos from the crowd gathered at Duluth International Airport. “Coming from the most dangerous places in the world including Yemen, Syria, and your favorite country, Somalia. Right? You love Somalia… Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp.”
In the middle of his xenophobic rant against refugees—which the president has made central to his Minnesota stump speech in recent weeks, given the state’s large Somali population—Trump veered into an attack on Omar, who is herself a Somali refugee.
“And what about Omar, where she gets caught harvesting?” Trump said, referring to a video released Sunday by Project Veritas, a right-wing group that is notorious for spreading deceptive footage purporting to expose Democratic lawmakers and organizations. The video Project Veritas unveiled Sunday—shortly after the New York Times published its bombshell report on the president’s tax returns—was described by researchers as “a great example of what a coordinated disinformation campaign looks like.”
Watch Trump’s comments:
“Biden will turn Minnesota into a refugee camp” — Speaking in a state with one of the largest Somali populations in the country, Trump goads his fans into booing refugees, prompting “lock her up!” chants directed at Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/dT2yuHxFDZ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2020
“This is the overlap between white supremacy, the climate emergency, misogyny, and human rights abuses,” tweeted meteorologist Eric Holthaus in response to Trump’s latest attack on refugees. “This is fascism.”
Journalist Matt O’Brien echoed Holthaus’ characterization of the president’s rally Wednesday night as fascistic. “Demonizing refugees, attacking political opponents based on race, the crowd cheering for those opponents to be locked up,” O’Brien wrote, listing just some of the alarming components of the president’s event.
Trump’s Duluth campaign rally came after the president officially and unlawfully missed the deadline to establish the number of refugees who will be allowed into the United States in fiscal year 2021, effectively bringing the nation’s refugee admissions to a standstill.
“For the third year in a row, this administration is in violation of the immigration laws, specifically the refugee program requirements added by the Refugee Act of 1980,” Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said in a statement Wednesday. “This president has shown on countless occasions that he believes he is above the law. This time, refugees—including many who served alongside our troops—will be the victims of the Trump administration’s lawless approach.”
“The administration’s violations,” the lawmakers warned, “will bring our refugee admissions program to a halt, leaving thousands stranded abroad with their lives at risk.”
In a tweet late Wednesday, Omar said the U.S. refugee program “is a life or death matter to millions of children around the world.”
“I know because I was one of them,” Omar added.
2020 Election
‘Brazen attempt at vote buying’: Trump bashed for requiring federal food aid to include letters from him taking credit
The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture is spending billions of taxpayer dollars to buy fresh food from America's farmers to give to needy families across the country, because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Trump administration is now requiring those federal food aid boxes include a letter, signed by President Donald Trump, directly taking credit for helping to feed America's families.
Food bank operators and non-profit executives and experts are furious.
“In my 30 years of doing this work, I've never seen something this egregious,” Lisa Hamler-Fugitt, executive director of the Ohio Association of Food Banks, tells Politico. "These are federally purchased boxes.”
2020 Election
Trump gave the go-ahead for his supporters to commit a wave of ‘election-related violence’: report
On Thursday, writing for The Daily Beast, Kelly Weill reported that President Donald Trump's nod to the Proud Boys at the first presidential debate has election officials worried he is opening the floodgates for vigilantes to engage in voter intimidation — or possibly violence.
"During the debate, Trump appeared to tell the far-right paramilitary group the Proud Boys to 'stand by' and urged fans to 'go into the polls and watch very carefully' for voter fraud, an exceedingly rare phenomenon Trump has crafted into a cornerstone of his political identity," reported Weill. "If the prospect of election-related violence was already looming over the first presidential contest since Trump effectively welcomed the paramilitary far-right into the Republican Party, the debate made the alarm bells ring even louder."
2020 Election
Growing number of Americans willing to justify political violence: Surveys
A new survey found an alarming uptick in the number of Americans who believe violence may be justified to achieve their political goals.
Researchers conducted a series of polls, which they reported to Politico, that showed one in three Americans who identify as either Democrat or Republican believe violence could be justified to achieve their partisan goals.
The acceptance of political violence has grown in recent months, according to the researchers, who found in September that 44 percent of Republicans and 41 percent of Democrats said there would be at least “a little” justification for violence if the other party's presidential nominee won the Nov. 3 election.