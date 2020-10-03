Three GOP senators are quarantined — Democrats can now seize control of the Senate
Now that three Republican senators are in quarantine due to complications of COVID-19, Democrats seem to have regained control of Congress – if they decide to leverage the opportunity.
The potential was broken down by The Prospect executive editor David Dayen.
News broke Saturday that Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third GOP senator to contract the deadly virus this week. With the report that Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) are under quarantine, the U.S. Senate is now up for grabs.
According to the U.S. Constitution, a majority of each chamber of Congress “shall constitute a Quorum to do Business.” This means that 51 senators must be present to conduct business on the floor. Vice President Mike Pence may not be included in the quorum count.
This ongoing development comes at a critical time for American democracy with a confirmation looming for the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. Republicans are expected to attempt the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett within the next two weeks while on break from in-person hearings.
Mitch McConnell has been blocking coronavirus relief legislation for 141 days while he rushes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett despite at least 3 GOP senators testing positive for covid so she can strike down Affordable Care Act in middle of pandemic
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) October 3, 2020
Honored to join my @HouseDemWomen colleagues tonight to pay tribute to the legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her memory inspires us to continue the fight for justice & equality for all. pic.twitter.com/pf8MGWs9rk
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 2, 2020
I want to note that the quorum issue —that the Senate cannot do official business without a quorum of half its members—is a real one. Not that I think it would stop McConnell! But there is a larger point about playing hardball, in the face of a party regularly blowing up norms.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 3, 2020
