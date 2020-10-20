Top special operations commander who oversaw Bin Laden raid endorses Biden in scathing op-ed denouncing Trump
Retired four-star Adm. William McRaven just delivered the latest blow to President Donald Trump’s campaign as he revealed he cast his vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
In a piece published by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, McRaven who spearheaded the 2011 raid that led to the death of terrorist leader Osama bin Laden, admitted that he is a conservative but also noted his support of multiple key issues regarding systemic racism and immigration.
“This week I went to the polls in Texas,” wrote McRaven “Truth be told, I am a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, small-government, strong-defense and a national-anthem-standing conservative.”
He added, “But, I also believe that black lives matter, that the Dreamers deserve a path to citizenship, that diversity and inclusion are essential to our national success, that education is the great equalizer, that climate change is real and that the First Amendment is the cornerstone of our democracy. Most important, I believe that America must lead in the world with courage, conviction and a sense of honor and humility.”
He went on to explain why he opted to vote for Biden in the upcoming election. Spinning the president’s slogan, “Make America Great Again,” McRaven admitted he believes Biden will “Make America Lead Again,” McRaven warned that he believes “the world no longer looks up to America” and “without American leadership the world will indeed be transformed, just not in the way we hope.”
“They have been witness to our dismissiveness, our lack of respect and our transactional approach to global issues. They have seen us tear up our treaties, leave our allies on the battlefield and cozy up to despots and dictators,” McRaven wrote. “They have seen our incompetence in handling the pandemic and the wildfires. They have seen us struggle with social injustice. They no longer think we can lead, because they have seen an ineptness and a disdain for civility that is beyond anything in their memory.”
McRaven also noted the characteristics needed for an American president to move the country forward.
He wrote, “We need a leader of integrity whose decency and sense of respect reflects the values we expect from our president. We need a president for all Americans, not just half of America.”
2020 Election
Trump’s campaign has burned up money like ’10 monkeys with flamethrowers’: GOP strategist
On Tuesday, The Associated Press reported that Republicans — both those loyal to and opposed to President Donald Trump — believe the president's campaign evaporated its cash advantage by blowing through $1 billion in a variety of incompetent ways.
"Just two weeks out from the election, some campaign aides privately acknowledge they are facing difficult spending decisions at a time when Democratic nominee Joe Biden has flooded the airwaves with advertising," reported Brian Slodysko and Zeke Miller. "That has put Trump in the position of needing to do more of his signature rallies as a substitute during the coronavirus pandemic while relying on an unproven theory that he can turn out supporters who are infrequent voters at historic levels."
2020 Election
Trump is losing his war with Anthony Fauci — and he can’t do anything about it: columnist
In her column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Margaret Carlson claimed Donald Trump is losing his war with Dr. Anthony Fauci in the eyes of the voting public and it has blown up in his face in the last days of the 2020 election.
Echoing the sentiments of former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) who referred to the president as an "idiot" on Tuesday morning for battling with the popular doctor, Carlson said the juxtaposition of Fauci's "60 Minutes" interview with the president's recent ugly attacks on him aren't sitting well with voters.
2020 Election
‘Why would I lose New York?’ Trump tells Fox & Friends that he can win deep blue states
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted to the hosts of "Fox & Friends" that he's going to try to win New York, California, and other deep blue states where opinion polls show he's widely despised.
Host Brian Kilmeade asked the president toward the end of the interview whether he would try to make a play for New York given that Long Island and some areas of upstate New York have seen Trump supporters organize parades in his honor.
The president responded by saying that people in blue states were supposedly tired of seeing Democrats ruin their states.
"California is run horrible, New York is run horribly," the president said. "Traditionally, you can't win -- that's why it's very difficult for a Republican to win. You can't win New York, California, Illinois, three big states, all of them are run badly, and New York is run so badly, and I say why would I lose New York?"