Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Totally improper’: Pro-Trump Fox pundit taken aback after president begs Bill Barr to go after Biden

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News analyst Brit Hume (Photo: Screen capture)

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume was aghast at reports that President Donald Trump was pressuring Attorney General Bill Barr to prosecute Joe Biden.

The president appeared Tuesday on Fox News, where he complained that his attorney general had not bowed to House Republican requests to appoint a special counsel to investigate corruption allegations against Biden and his son Hunter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act,” Trump told Fox News. “He’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election.”

Trump’s claims are based on an hazily sourced New York Post articles that dozens of former intelligence officials believe are based on a Russian disinformation campaign, and are basically the same allegations the president got impeached over.

“Totally improper,” Hume tweeted about the president’s demands. “And what did he think could be done before the election anyway? Barr will almost certainly refuse, and rightly so.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

House GOP vows to investigate Biden for campaigning on Amtrak

Published

17 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden earlier this month took an Amtrak train ride to campaign in key Rust Belt states -- and Republicans are vowing to get to the bottom of it.

Republican members of the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Wednesday sent a letter to Amtrak CEO William Flynn asking him for information on Biden's train trips, which they implied without evidence caused delays in the delivery of needed medical equipment during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We are concerned that the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak’s charter train redirected Amtrak’s scarce resources during a time of record losses, employee layoffs, and service cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Republicans wrote. "We question whether the Biden campaign’s use of Amtrak caused delays of freight trains at a time when supplies are crucial."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s foreign policy ‘chaos’ detailed in blistering new Senate report

Published

23 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

When the prime minister of Hungary visited the White House in May of 2019, President Trump called Sen. Robert Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, to try to convince him that Viktor Orbán did not have the authoritarian tendencies that many in the international community accuse him of.

Menendez, a fierce critic of Trump, was not convinced. This Wednesday, he released a detailed report chronicling four years of foreign policy chaos under Trump and his "attacks on democratic norms and values,” POLITICO reports.

“The state of the United States in the world hangs in a tenuous balance,” the report declares. “Our allies are weary and alienated; our own diplomats struggle to uphold the values we have promoted to the world for decades; and a U.S. president’s eschewing of democracy has helped to fuel autocratic trends abroad.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

California man caught on film throwing bag of dog poop at house with Black Lives Matter signs

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 21, 2020

By

On Wednesday, CBS13 News Sacramento reported that Anthony Taula-Lieras, a man in Roseville, California captured footage of an unidentified man throwing a bag of dog feces at his house — and he suspects the reason is because of his yard signs in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The video, recorded at 3 a.m., first shows an unleashed German Shepard walking by, followed by the dog’s owner who then throws that’s heard landing on the doorstep. Taula-Lieras found it the next morning," reported Steve Large. '[The video shows a man] looking at our house and flinging the dog’s poop right at our door,' Taula-Lieras said. 'It did scare my family.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE