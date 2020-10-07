‘Treachery!’ MAGA fans lose it after ‘turncoat’ Carly Fiorina endorses Joe Biden on Fox News

Fans of President Donald Trump lashed out on Wednesday after former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In an interview on Fox News, Fiorina said that she is just one of many Republican women who are voting for Biden.

“In my view, President Trump has failed in his leadership,” Fiorina told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “I think Donald Trump has a spotty record of speaking the truth about this virus and acting on the truth.”

“As citizens, we do not pledge allegiance to a party,” she added. “We do not pledge allegiance to a person, even the president. We pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and we are faithful to the Constitution.”

“I’m not a Democrat,” Fiorina said. “But presidential elections are a binary choice between two people. Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in this case. And in this case, I believe Joe Biden through his lifetime has demonstrated the ability to collaborate… He’s demonstrated that he is both humble and empathetic, characteristics that are critical to leadership, particularly leaders who know their job is to serve others.”

Fiorina’s appearance was followed by dozens of tweets from Trump fans who disagreed, who were quickly mocked by Biden supporters.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

Why the fuck is Fox News giving that leftist Carly Fiorina a chance to politic for Biden?!?!?!? — #AWAKE (@AWAKE70435246) October 7, 2020

To Carly Fiorina

Carly, I just watched your pathetic interview on Fox. You are voting for Biden!?! You got it right about Biden’s expertise in cooberation with foreign countries…Ukraine, China, Russia!!!

Horse face…no! Horse brain…yes! — Cary for [email protected] Deplorable (@WJC_HRC_Hater) October 7, 2020

Carly Fiorina is a huge disappointment. Her views are biased because of her insecurities. She made statement “women are problem solvers”then she says you have to collaborate with others to lead well, and then bam she says Biden is a better choice because he is a leader.?😳 — gigi (@gigi93076236) October 7, 2020

The hate for Trump is stronger than the Love of America! Fiorina supports Biden! — deborah blom (@debjef989) October 7, 2020

So Carly Fiorina is voting for Basement Biden because he will work with people , implying Trump doesn't. Ignoring the bringing gov. and public sector companies together in response to Covid for political reasons, what has Biden's words and glad handing done over 47yrs? Nothing. — ginny smith (@Ginny_zoo) October 7, 2020

Oh my goodness, the MAGAts are sure upset at Carly Fiorina! Poor little snowflakes! — Rebecca Lee (@Rebecca79354969) October 7, 2020

Omg @FoxNews Carly Fiorina? @SandraSmithFox please, why is she voting for Biden? Bc she’ll never forget the personal affront by @realDonaldTrump during the 2016 election debates. Clearly this is just one more never Trumper. Sandra won’t ask her about her personal animosity — Elizabeth Sexton-Haley (@sext_haley_eliz) October 7, 2020

Another SO CALLED Republican exposed for treachery!!! Carly Fiorina is supporting Sleepy Joe! WTF!!! — Kip King (@partsguy53) October 7, 2020

Carly Fiorina wants to get back into Silicone Valley so bad. She thinks opposing @realDonaldTrump publicly will be her path back into relevance. This teaches us two things. 1. @CarlyFiorina is a piece of shit.

2. The Silicone Valley culture is shitty. — Right In Illinois (@rightinillinois) October 7, 2020

Wow, Trump supporters sure are salty over Carly Fiorina this morning. The idea that a Republican would dare speak out against him drives them up the wall. 😂 — Monty (@WildfireCollect) October 7, 2020

Carly Fiorina has endorsed Biden for President. #MAGAts are furious everyone is abandoning the orange, fascist, treasonous, rapey, genocidal, criminal, drugged-out, #COVID19-spreading genocidal pile of shit a.k.a. Donald Trump. 🤣 — imfabulous (@imfabulous13) October 7, 2020

Just saw Carly Fiorina on Fox this morning for an interview with Sandra Smith. It seems Carly still holds a grudge against Trump. She thinks Biden will be a better leader than Trump which is totally false. I wish Sandra would've asked her if she supports Socialist policies. — DebbieC2410 (@DebbieC2410) October 7, 2020

Carly Fiorina is a complete fool and turn-coat against the US. She is without good judgement and is against President Trump..all-the-while believing she is wise in her own foolish eyes. #Trump #fiorina #TraitorScum — Tricia Erickson (@pundit20) October 7, 2020

Carly Fiorina just proved what kind of SLIMY & SMELLY SWAMP 🐀🐍 CREATURE she is⁉️ Is she still so called Republican or has she evolved into DemocRAT supporting DEMENTED Joe Biden⁉️#VoteRedToSaveUSA @carpathia56 @artzy83 @AnneCEmmerich77 @TuckerCarlson @RichardGrenell — Jitka Albert (@AlbertJitka) October 7, 2020

.@SandraSmithFox Maybe you should consider what your dwindling # of viewers think of your messaging about the President & his treatment. There is little difference between you and CNN at this point. And Carly Fiorina? Give us a break!#AmericasNewsroom

.@FoxNews — Connie Brimmer (@conniebrimmer) October 7, 2020

Well at least @FoxNews won't give a platform to totally irrelevant Carly Fiorina and her pathetic attempts to explain why Biden is the one. Oh wait. — Matthew A. Duda (@nnw59) October 7, 2020

Every 4 years Carly Fiorina comes out of the broom closet and we are reminded of that “FACE”…..yikes — 🇺🇸Bulletz4Breakfast (@BigStick2013) October 7, 2020

Carly Fiorina is trending because Republican men don't seem to understand that women hate their guts. — Vote Trump the f-ck out. Biden/Harris (@raising_hill) October 7, 2020

I love seeing the maga dip shits crying over a rational Carly Fiorina..love ❤️ — Mike BNice to 👴🏻👵🏾&😷 (@twinnningdad) October 7, 2020