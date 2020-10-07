Quantcast
‘Treachery!’ MAGA fans lose it after ‘turncoat’ Carly Fiorina endorses Joe Biden on Fox News

Published

1 min ago

on

Carly Fiorina appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Fans of President Donald Trump lashed out on Wednesday after former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

In an interview on Fox News, Fiorina said that she is just one of many Republican women who are voting for Biden.

“In my view, President Trump has failed in his leadership,” Fiorina told Fox News host Sandra Smith. “I think Donald Trump has a spotty record of speaking the truth about this virus and acting on the truth.”

“As citizens, we do not pledge allegiance to a party,” she added. “We do not pledge allegiance to a person, even the president. We pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and we are faithful to the Constitution.”

“I’m not a Democrat,” Fiorina said. “But presidential elections are a binary choice between two people. Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in this case. And in this case, I believe Joe Biden through his lifetime has demonstrated the ability to collaborate… He’s demonstrated that he is both humble and empathetic, characteristics that are critical to leadership, particularly leaders who know their job is to serve others.”

Fiorina’s appearance was followed by dozens of tweets from Trump fans who disagreed, who were quickly mocked by Biden supporters.

Watch the video and read some of the tweets below.

