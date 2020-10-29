Trump administration ends protections for iconic gray wolf
US President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday removed endangered species protections for the gray wolf, paving the way for the iconic predator to be more widely hunted.
The move was slammed by conservation groups, which said that while wolf numbers have partly recovered since the animal was first listed in 1974, they remain “functionally extinct” in the vast majority of their former range.
“Today’s action reflects the Trump administration’s continued commitment to species conservation based on the parameters of the law and the best scientific and commercial data available,” said Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.
The department added in a statement that the gray wolf population in the lower 48 states is more than 6,000, “greatly exceeding the combined recovery goals for the Northern Rocky Mountains and Western Great Lakes populations.”
Placing wolves under state control will allow Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin to resume hunting and trapping, activities blocked by a 2014 court ruling.
All three states are considered battlegrounds in the November 3 election between Trump and Joe Biden, and the president has sought to appeal to rural voters such as hunters and livestock owners.
A once highly-feared apex predator, the gray wolf was eliminated across much of the United States by the 1930s through government-sponsored hunting, trapping and poisoning programs.
But numbers have increased thanks to protections under the Endangered Species Act.
Conservationists argue however that the move to de-list them is premature and wolves have only re-occupied 15 percent of their former range.
“This is no ‘mission accomplished’ moment for wolf recovery,” said Kristen Boyles, an attorney for Earthjustice, which called the decision “illegal” and said it would sue the government.
“Wolves are only starting to get a toehold in places like Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, and wolves need federal protection to explore habitat in the Southern Rockies and the Northeast.
“This delisting decision is what happens when bad science drives bad policy.”
Last year, 1.8 million Americans wrote comments against delisting when the rule change was proposed.
It has also been opposed by 86 members of Congress, and 100 scientists wrote a letter urging the government to reconsider.
The science behind the rule change was also disputed by experts in a peer-review report commissioned by the Fish and Wildlife Service itself.
British scientist Jane Goodall said in a video message: “Wolves have all the sentience, and emotions, and intelligence perhaps more so than dogs.
“How would you feel if your dog was caught in a leg-hold trap, suffering for hours in agony?
“How would you feel if your dog was shot, so that its head could be mounted on somebody’s wall?”
Currently only four states — Alaska, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming — allow the public to hunt wolves.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Melania Trump brags her husband ‘sees potential’ in the gays
In a bizarre moment, the first lady announced that President Donald Trump is all for gay people.
Speaking to a crowd in Atglen, Pennsylvania, Melania Trump described the president as someone “who sees potential in everyone he meets, no matter their gender, race, religion or sexual orientation.”
She didn't use the typical term LGBTQ or even mention transgender people. But mentioning LGBTQ voters likely isn't a good idea in the Trump administration because of the laundry list of things they've done to hurt the community.
“Donald loves helping people and he loves seeing those around him and his country succeed,” Mrs. Trump added, claiming he has a “very big heart and a great sense of humor.”
Latest Headlines
‘Reckless incompetence and intentional cruelty’: House issues scathing report on Trump migrant family separation policy
The Trump administration knew it would not be able to reunite refugee and other migrant families as it ripped children—including infants—from the arms of their parents but did so anyway, according to a congressional report released Thursday on the U.S. government's family separation policy.
"The Trump administration's family separation policy lasted far longer than is commonly known and was marked by reckless incompetence and intentional cruelty."—House Judiciary Committee reportThe House Judiciary Committee spent 21 months investigating the planning and execution of the administration's policy, which resulted in the seizure of more than 2,500 migrant children—including some with physical and mental disabilities—from their parents. Its report (pdf) is the "first complete narrative of the inhumane family separation policy in the administration's own words."
2020 Election
‘Dangerously out of touch’: Ex-White House adviser slams Trump and Larry Kudlow for bragging about the economy
President Donald Trump's top economic and trade adviser Larry Kudlow is "out of touch," according to former White House economist Austan Goolsbee.
Speaking to MSNBC's Katy Tur, Goolsbee explained that Trump's celebration of the GDP is unwarranted because it took such a significant dive. It's a lot like losing $100 and getting back $60, said Tur.
"You score five runs in one inning, that is a good inning, but if you let up ten runs in the inning before that you're still way down," Goolsbee explained. "I think the numbers look very much like what happened in the job market over the summer. Where we started with a 21 million job loss, and we made back a little over half of that. And then we kind of stalled out. We're still adding jobs, but you also saw this morning another epically bad new unemployment claims number. You still have well over 700,000 people filing for unemployment insurance newly this week. Now we're seeing this on the GDP side. Certainly, this is a positive. You would not want a smaller number, but it has to be bigger and more sustained than what we saw today before we can say that we're back to normal."