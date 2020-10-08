Trump adviser attacks Gov Whitmer after militia’s kidnapping plot revealed: ‘She’s a complete phony’

Speaking on Fox News this Thursday, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller took an opportunity to attack Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after the FBI conducted arrests of a militia group that plotted to kidnap her.

Miller acknowledge that news of the kidnapping plot was “horrendous,” but said that Whitmer squandered a “moment of unity” and used it to attack President Trump for inspiring anti-government groups.

“If we want to talk about hatred, then Governor Whitmer, go look in the mirror,” Miller said. “The fact that she wakes up everyday with such hatred in her heart towards President Trump — I mean, President Trump is the one out there condemning these radical groups whether they be on the right or they be on the left … We’re all united standing against anyone who would conspire to cause such hatred and violence, there’s no place for that in American society in any way, shape, or form, but why Governor Whitmer would go attacking President Trump — people can see right through it. They can see Governor Whitmer is a complete phony.”

Watch the video below: