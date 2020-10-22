Trump advisors admit he made a huge mistake — and needs a ‘breakout’ debate performance: report

On Thursday, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that campaign advisers to President Donald Trump regret allowing the president to cancel the second debate.

According to Acosta, these advisers believe it’s essential for Trump to have a “breakout” moment on stage at the last round.

The president backed out of the debate over his refusal to accept a virtual format following his COVID-19 infection. He and Biden instead held dueling town halls on NBC and ABC.