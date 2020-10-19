Trump advisors fear salacious Giuliani attacks on ‘crack and sex stuff’ will backfire and help elect Biden: report

Donald Trump’s advisors are worried his personal defense attorney’s efforts to slime Joe Biden’s son hunter will end up backfiring and harming the president’s re-election campaign, according to a new report in The Daily Beast.

“As President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani attempts to alter the course of the election through the leaking of materials allegedly from the computer of Hunter Biden, fellow Republicans—including some in the president’s orbit—are holding their breath,” Will Sommer, Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Stein reported Monday evening.

“Some of Trump’s staunchest allies conceded recently that they are reluctant to attack former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter over the more salacious content purportedly found on the now infamous laptop. Raising concerns about Hunter Biden’s overseas business ethics may be kosher, they argue. But going after his personal demons by attacking his drug use, suggesting the existence of lurid photos, and using it all as a means to question Joe Biden’s judgment as a politician and parent—all of which Giuliani has done—are most decidedly not,” The Beast explained.

The Beast spoke to a senior Trump campaign official.

“Leave the crack and sex stuff to Rudy,” the official said.

“Rudy is going to do his thing and there’s nothing we can do about it,” a source close to Trump explained.

Brendan Buck, a former top GOP congressional aide, went on record.

“This is a guy who almost single-handedly got the president of the United States impeached,” Buck said. “He seems to live entirely in a fever swamp with no conception of how much damage he does to the president. It may well please hardcore Trump voters, but it continues to damage the demographics where the president has been hemorrhaging support. It’s also a hell of a gift to Biden to remind average people that he’s a loving father.”

