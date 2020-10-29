Trump aides scramble to stop him from taking Rudy Giuliani’s latest Hunter Biden advice: report
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has been pressing for Attorney General Bill Barr to publicly announce a probe of Hunter Biden — but President Donald Trump’s aides are reportedly pushing the president against giving his attorney general direct orders to investigate his political rival’s son.
The Daily Beast reports that aides have intervened to stop Trump from calling up Barr and demanding a Hunter Biden investigation.
“According to two individuals with knowledge of the matter, the president has been counseled by some senior aides that he should avoid picking up the phone and telling Barr directly that the Justice Department needs to open a new investigation into the Bidens prior to the election, arguing that if such a call leaked, it would cause more political headaches than it’s worth,” the publication writes.
The president has reluctantly agreed to take this advice for the time being, one source tells The Daily Beast, and the president is believed to have so far restrained himself from talking directly with Barr about Hunter Biden.
Trump was impeached last year after he pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens, and even went so far as to withhold military aid from the country during the pressure campaign.
2020 Election
‘There’s virtually no hope’: Larry Kudlow says Trump is ‘pulling the plug’ on stimulus deal — again
The Trump administration is "pulling the plug" on stimulus negotiations, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Thursday.
In an interview with Fox News, Kudlow claimed that there is "no hope" that a pandemic relief bill will be negotiated before the November election. The White House adviser also suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is to blame for the failure.
"Our team now believes that the Speaker has no intention of compromising on key issues," Kudlow said. "She is going to hold up key assistance, like the PPP small business assistance and unemployment assistance. She is stringing us along and basically we think there's virtually no hope."
2020 Election
Hackers steal $2.3 million from Wisconsin GOP’s Trump reelection fund
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that the Wisconsin Republican Party was targeted by hackers, who made off with $2.3 million from a campaign's federal account which was being used to help President Donald Trump.
According to the report, "the hackers manipulated invoices from four vendors who were being paid to send out direct mail for Trump's reelection efforts and to provide pro-Trump material such as hats that could be handed out to supporters. Invoices and other documents were altered so when the party paid them, the money went to the hackers instead of the vendors."
2020 Election
MSNBC host shuts down Trump adviser’s deflection: ‘Hunter Biden isn’t running for president’
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Thursday asked White House trade adviser Peter Navarro if President Donald Trump should disclose which lender he owes $421 million to.
"From a national security perspective, do you think we need to know who President Trump personally owes $400 million to in the next four years?" Ruhle asked. "It would be normal to disclose who they owe that money to."
Navarro appeared to interpret the question as an attack on the president.
"Do you think we ought to know more about Hunter Biden's laptop?" the trade adviser replied. "So let's not go there. We've had a really good conversation for your viewers. I think when we stick on the policy, I think that's really important. At this stage, if we can just -- as we do the closing arguments on each side -- stay on policy, I think that'd be really good."