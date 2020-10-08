Trump announced Saturday rally in Florida and said ‘I feel so good’ — and then his ‘hoarse’ voice gave out: report

President Donald Trump announced plans to resume campaign rallies despite his COVID-19 infection.

“Watching the news coverage and angry at the state of the race, Mr. Trump has been imploring aides to let him resume campaign rallies as soon as this weekend, which now could be possible. He showed up again in the Oval Office on Thursday despite efforts to get him to remain in the residence until he was more fully recovered,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “Around the White House and inside the Trump campaign, some advisers are worried. Others are looking at the calendar and arguing that there is still a lot of time left while they realize there are few if any opportunities to change the trajectory of the race. That would be especially true without next week’s debate.”

During a Thursday night appearance on Fox News, Trump refused to tell Sean Hannity if he has had a negative coronavirus test.

But Trump did announce he hopes to resume campaign rallies regardless of his infection status, saying he was hoping for a Saturday rally in Florida and a Sunday rally in Pennsylvania.

Holy shit. Trump, who won't say if he's tested negative for coronavirus (so he either hasn't been tested or is still testing positive), says he plans to do a rally this Saturday night in Florida. pic.twitter.com/e6s5O5kEHY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

A short time later, Trump’s voice gave out:

Yikes. Trump's voice is extremely hoarse and at one point gave out. pic.twitter.com/kf0gwNyPCI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2020

The President continues to have trouble speaking pic.twitter.com/EQi3dE8G9d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 9, 2020