Trump ‘battling himself’ as ‘schizophrenic’ messages from the White House make stimulus talks nearly impossible: reporter

On MSNBC this Wednesday, host Stephanie Ruhle said it’s not clear whether President Trump is battling Democrats or Republicans, to which NBC News reporter Garrett Haake said the President is “basically battling himself.”

“There are no lawmakers here on Capitol Hill,” Haake said. “The House has gone home until the election, the Senate has gone home until the 19th of October — they could have come back if there’s a deal [on the stimulus] but now it looks like there will be nothing.”

“From a Democratic perspective, you cannot negotiate with a tweet,” he continued, later adding that the Republican position on a new round of stimulus payments has been “amorphous in the Senate and schizophrenic from the White House, and that makes the idea of a negotiation all but impossible.”

