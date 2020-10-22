Trump, Biden attorneys flock to Florida to protect votes
Miami (AFP) – Hundreds of attorneys and volunteers from the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden have deployed to Florida polling stations to make sure votes for their candidates are respected, as record numbers of people cast ballots early.Tensions are especially high as fear about the coronavirus and violence at polling stations is compounded by Florida’s history of contested elections that have ended in recounts or even court battles.Florida, where Republican Trump and Democrat Biden are practically tied, accounts for 29 crucial electoral votes, with 270 needed to win the US…
2020 Election
Joe Biden and the kinder, gentler war on drugs
How can Joe Biden, who championed the foundational federal laws of the war on drugs over the last 40 years, be so compassionate toward his son’s struggle with addiction?When President Donald Trump tried to hit Biden during their first debate by mocking his son Hunter for drug use, the former vice president had a clear answer: “My son, like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home, had a drug problem. He’s overtaken it. He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it. And I’m proud of him.”Based on content hacked by an unknown entity and provided by Rudy Giuliani to the New York Post — which cho... (more…)
2020 Election
This Bay of Pigs vet in Miami is all in for Joe Biden — and rejects GOP’s socialist attacks
Maybe it’s too late.Less than two weeks before Election Day, people already are voting in record numbers.But finally, somebody with credibility and authority — a Bay of Pigs veteran, no less — is addressing the most damaging accusation by the Donald Trump campaign and the Florida GOP against Joe Biden and down-ballot Democrats.Democrats are socialists. Democrats are Communists.Voting Democrat is a betrayal to the cause of a Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua.Failing to follow the Trump cult? You must be an infiltrado, an agent of the Castros, an ill-born Cuban (cubano mal nacido, a favorite insult of ... (more…)
2020 Election
In rare move, Seattle Storm endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris: ‘These are not typical times’
SEATTLE — In a move rarely seen by professional sports teams, the Seattle Storm voiced its support for the 2020 Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Wednesday.The team’s official Twitter account posted a graphic of the Biden/Harris campaign logo along with its team logo accompanied by a short statement that read: “Join us in support of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris.” The tweet also included a link for people to register to vote.Team co-owners Dawn Trudeau and Ginny Gilder also offered their own statements supporting Biden and Harris on Twitter.“We don’t typically endorse candidate... (more…)