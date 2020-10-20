Quantcast
Trump blasted with ridicule for promising to ‘turn around’ states he recently condemned to hell

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking in front of the White House on an unspecified day (screengrab).

President Donald Trump promised to “turn around” three states he’d condemned to hell last week.

The president attacked his home state (“New York has gone to hell!”), and two other states where he’s badly trailing Joe Biden (“California is going to hell,” and “Illinois has no place to go. Sad isn’t it?”) in a series of Oct. 12 tweets.

But he changed his tune on Tuesday, promising to fix whatever ails those states — although he did not specifically mention the coronavirus pandemic.

“To the great people of New York, California, and Illinois, your states are way too highly taxed, big crime, people fleeing, and just about every other problem you can have,” Trump tweeted. “VOTE TRUMP, I will turn them around for you, FAST!”

Other social media users responded with scorn and ridicule.

