Trump blasted with ridicule for promising to ‘turn around’ states he recently condemned to hell

President Donald Trump promised to “turn around” three states he’d condemned to hell last week.

The president attacked his home state (“New York has gone to hell!”), and two other states where he’s badly trailing Joe Biden (“California is going to hell,” and “Illinois has no place to go. Sad isn’t it?”) in a series of Oct. 12 tweets.

But he changed his tune on Tuesday, promising to fix whatever ails those states — although he did not specifically mention the coronavirus pandemic.

“To the great people of New York, California, and Illinois, your states are way too highly taxed, big crime, people fleeing, and just about every other problem you can have,” Trump tweeted. “VOTE TRUMP, I will turn them around for you, FAST!”

To the great people of New York, California, and Illinois, your states are way too highly taxed, big crime, people fleeing, and just about every other problem you can have. VOTE TRUMP, I will turn them around for you, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020

Other social media users responded with scorn and ridicule.

I'm in NJ just over the border from NY. The problem we have now is people are dying from COVID and yet people keep refusing to wear masks and hold big gatherings against @CDC recommendations. Can you turn this around fast? — Linda Girgis MD (@DrLindaMD) October 20, 2020

Can we just "mute" trump from today forward? — just another day (@WhenWillItEnd99) October 20, 2020

Aw man, I wish you sent this yesterday, I would have totally voted for you. Unfortunately I voted yesterday and went in a different direction. Maybe next time! — Robb Harkey (@RobbHarkey) October 20, 2020

Imagine what you could have gotten done if you hadn’t spent so much time golfing — Jannette (@JCooper459) October 20, 2020

What power will you have that you haven’t had for the past four years? — Masket or Casket 😷⚰️ (@smotus) October 20, 2020

"I will turn them around fast," says the guy who has been President for 4 years. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) October 20, 2020

Let's not forget there's far more crime per square inch in the Trump White House than in New York, California or Illinois. — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) October 20, 2020

Dude, you had 4 years. You haven't gotten it done by now, you're never going to get it done. In fact, I'm old enough to remember when you threatened to defund NY, and you didn't want to help CA. It was in the past 30 days, Spanky. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) October 20, 2020

You effectively raised the taxes of homeowners in those states and then gave the money to the obscenely rich. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 20, 2020

If you want the votes of Republicans in CA and NY to count, simply abolish the electoral college. — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) October 20, 2020

Don't worry….those things will change when Trump is elected President. He has been President for 4 years. Now, he's concerned about your State, 13 days before voting ends. — Alex Ph.D. (@AlexPhD1) October 20, 2020

He's had four years. But sure, believe him 14 days before an election. — Rachel Dela-halloween-a-haye (@RachelDelahaye) October 20, 2020

Our biggest problem is YOUR mishandling of Covid-19. Thank G_d for Democratic governors listening to scientists! — (((BuffaloMeg)))👸🏼 👩🏻‍⚖️ 💛🐝🥀 (@mwolfers) October 20, 2020

