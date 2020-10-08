Trump boasts that he could have beat COVID without drugs — despite four-day hospitalization

President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that he didn’t really need an unprecedented cocktail of drugs to recover from the novel coronavirus.

While calling into Fox Business, the president acknowledged taking a wide variety of drugs to treat the illness, but insisted that none of them were necessary.

“I think I would’ve done it fine without drugs,” the president said. “You don’t really need drugs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the president’s boasts, doctors gave him a wide array of drugs to treat him during his four-day stay at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital, including dexamethasone, remdesivir, and monoclonal antibodies.

Watch the video below.