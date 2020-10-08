Trump boasts that he could have beat COVID without drugs — despite four-day hospitalization
President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that he didn’t really need an unprecedented cocktail of drugs to recover from the novel coronavirus.
While calling into Fox Business, the president acknowledged taking a wide variety of drugs to treat the illness, but insisted that none of them were necessary.
“I think I would’ve done it fine without drugs,” the president said. “You don’t really need drugs.”
Despite the president’s boasts, doctors gave him a wide array of drugs to treat him during his four-day stay at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital, including dexamethasone, remdesivir, and monoclonal antibodies.
Watch the video below.
Discussing his covid-19 diagnosis, Trump says regeneron “made me better” but “I think I would’ve done it fine without drugs. You don’t really need drugs,” which will be news to all the other people hospitalized with the virus. pic.twitter.com/ZjsNDNtK9S
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 8, 2020