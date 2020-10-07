Aides fear Trump is melting down because of the ‘cocktail of drugs’ he’s taking for COVID: report

President Donald Trump over the last two days has been behaving even more erratically than usual, as exemplified by his decision to call off economic relief talks only to insist that Democrats pass economic relief bills hours later.

The New York Times reports that some Trump officials are worried that “Mr. Trump’s behavior was spurred by a cocktail of drugs he has been taking to treat the coronavirus, including dexamethasone, a steroid that can cause mood swings and can give a false level of energy and a sense of euphoria.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has been trying to regain control of the 2020 campaign after he was forced off the trail by infected by the novel coronavirus. During his stay at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital, the president was given an unprecedented combination of drugs that included dexamethasone, remdesivir, and monoclonal antibodies.

Ari Fleischer, a former press secretary for George W. Bush who regularly defends the president’s actions, tells the Times that he thinks Trump made a mistake by rushing back from the hospital.

“When a boss comes down with Covid, whether that boss is the president, a C.E.O., a principal at a school, a union foreman on a shop floor, and the boss shows up for work, it sends a very worrisome message to all of those around the boss,” he said. “There is a community of people who work in the White House, not just political appointees. A good boss always takes care of his or her employees.”