‘Trump brought a whole new meaning to white noise’: Colbert says president gave crackheads a bad name

“They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting Donald Trump to shut up,” said Stephen Colbert as part of his debate wrap-up on Wednesday night.
“He brought a whole new meaning to white noise,” the host quipped on “A Late Show.”
“I don’t know what Chris Wallace was supposed to do,” said Colbert. “At the next debate, they should just give the moderator a button to bring on the slime. I’m not the only one who despised last night’s debate, according to a CBS poll, of the people who watched it, 69 percent felt annoyed. Annoyed? Really, evidently, ‘gouging out my eyes with a grapefruit spoon’ was not an option.”
“Crackhead?” asked Colbert. “How dare you malign the good name of crackheads. Unlike Donald Trump, crackheads have a clear policy: give me some crack.”
For those still saying they’re undecided, Colbert was shocked.
“At this point, I truly do not know what could sway undecided voters,” he explained. “Well, the one guy makes me embarrassed to live in my country. But the other guy is sleepy, according to the first guy who, again, is a total psychopath. So, it’s a coin toss.”
Watch Colbert mock the Proud Boys and more in the video below:
"Late Night" host Seth Meyers joined the chorus of Americans disgusted by President Donald Trump's unhinged debate performance Tuesday evening.
In his Wednesday "Closer Look" segment, Meyers noted that "debate" wasn't the right word, "it was more like a collective brain hemorrhage. It was like watching democracy get a lobotomy."
He played clips of the horrified CNN hosts, calling it everything from a "disgrace" to a "sh*tshow," and said that they were far too charitable.
"Watching that debate was like hotboxing a porta-potty with crystal myth in Phoenix in July," Meyers characterized. "It was like being hit on the head with a lead pipe in a room filled with nitrous oxide. It was like watching a two-parson performance of '12 Angry Men' where one actor played one part, and the other was mad enough for the other 11."