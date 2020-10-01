‘Trump brought a whole new meaning to white noise’: Colbert says president gave crackheads a bad name

“They say that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting Donald Trump to shut up,” said Stephen Colbert as part of his debate wrap-up on Wednesday night.

“He brought a whole new meaning to white noise,” the host quipped on “A Late Show.”

“I don’t know what Chris Wallace was supposed to do,” said Colbert. “At the next debate, they should just give the moderator a button to bring on the slime. I’m not the only one who despised last night’s debate, according to a CBS poll, of the people who watched it, 69 percent felt annoyed. Annoyed? Really, evidently, ‘gouging out my eyes with a grapefruit spoon’ was not an option.”

During a focus group of undecided voters, Republican pollster Frank Luntz asked respondents to give a one-word response to the debate. One swing voter called it “crackhead.”

“Crackhead?” asked Colbert. “How dare you malign the good name of crackheads. Unlike Donald Trump, crackheads have a clear policy: give me some crack.”

For those still saying they’re undecided, Colbert was shocked.

“At this point, I truly do not know what could sway undecided voters,” he explained. “Well, the one guy makes me embarrassed to live in my country. But the other guy is sleepy, according to the first guy who, again, is a total psychopath. So, it’s a coin toss.”

