Trump brutally mocked for claiming debate victory based on ‘polls etc’

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary
Donald Trump at the first 2020 general election debate (screengrab).

President Donald Trump claimed victory in the first presidential debate, citing “polls etc.” — and he was quickly met with ridicule.

The president has drawn widespread condemnation for refusing to disavow his white supremacist followers and strongly negative reviews for his abrasive behavior during his debate with Joe Biden, but Trump disagreed.

“I won the debate big, based on compilation of polls etc.,” Trump claimed. “Thank you!”

Other Twitter users weren’t so sure.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘is aiding and abetting Putin’s efforts’: HR McMaster

Published

15 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

During an appearance on MSNBC this Thursday, former National Security advisor to President Trump, H.R. McMaster, was asked if President Trump is posing a greater threat to the 2020 election than Vladimir Putin.

McMaster said that he agrees Trump is "aiding an abetting Putin's efforts" by not directly "calling out Putin for what he's doing."

The retired lieutenant general also addressed what many say is President Trump's refusal to directly condemn white supremacist groups, saying he "missed a huge opportunity" and that it should be "super easy to condemn white supremacists."

Watch the full segment below:

Continue Reading

2020 Election

These were the 6 most revealing moments from Tuesday night’s debate as Trump unleashed a torrent of rage

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

The first presidential debate was as horrific as we feared it would be. We were barely able to hear a word from Joe Biden or moderator Chris Wallace thanks to Trump’s incessant interruptions and nonstop insults. Here are the six most revealing moments:

1.Trump refused to disavow white supremacy.

He reiterated his baseless claims that anti-fascist groups and left-wing organizers were the ones causing violence – a narrative contradicted by multiple studies and his own national security officials. The violence Trump claims is the greatest threat facing our country does not exist. The latest draft of the Department of Homeland Security’s threat assessment report characterizes white supremacy as the “most persistent and lethal threat” to national security.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Seriously?’ Melania Trump ripped for honoring ‘Substance Abuse Prevention’ as president and Don Jr mock Hunter Biden

Published

29 mins ago

on

October 1, 2020

By

Melania Trump marked National Substance Use Prevention Month with a video message, but other social media users noted the statement came as her husband and stepson publicly mock a recovering addict.

The first lady posted the video Thursday morning on her Twitter account, after President Donald Trump interrupted Joe Biden to attack his son's struggles with substance abuse and Donald Trump Jr. called Hunter Biden a "crackhead."

This October I am honoring National Substance Use Prevention Month by joining @ONDCP to highlight the dedicated efforts of our Nation's youth to encourage healthy drug-free lives. Share how you are helping your community using #BeDrugFree - we look forward to hearing from you! pic.twitter.com/DiMTCsk9Si

Continue Reading
 
 
