Trump brutally mocked for claiming debate victory based on ‘polls etc’

President Donald Trump claimed victory in the first presidential debate, citing “polls etc.” — and he was quickly met with ridicule.

The president has drawn widespread condemnation for refusing to disavow his white supremacist followers and strongly negative reviews for his abrasive behavior during his debate with Joe Biden, but Trump disagreed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I won the debate big, based on compilation of polls etc.,” Trump claimed. “Thank you!”

I won the debate big, based on compilation of polls etc. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

Other Twitter users weren’t so sure.

Were these polls of bearded incels in tight polos — DebatHat (@Popehat) October 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Every poll and focus group said you lost. Bigly. And you exposed yourself as a kook and a racist yet again. pic.twitter.com/YXHMrO6HmK — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fact check: The polls show Donald Trump did not win the debate — The Hardy Report Podcast (@EdwardTHardy) October 1, 2020

imagine being this proud of being this delusional — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden won the debate. pic.twitter.com/6WakuIYi34 — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) October 1, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT