Trump brutally mocked with ‘leaked’ footage after internet learns he will get a ‘medical exam’ live on Fox News tonight

Published

51 mins ago

on

Donald Trump during CNN debate (Photo: Screen capture via video)

President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to undergo a medical exam Friday night by Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel and the Twittersphere hasn’t missed a beat.

In the prelude to the live televised event on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET., the media still has not been told when Trump’s last negative COVID-19 test result came back or whether or not the president is actually fit to campaign, let alone lead the nation.

“I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we can, if we have enough time to put it together,” Trump told Fox’s Hannity on Thursday. “Probably in Florida on Saturday night, might come back and do one in Pennsylvania on the following night.”

He then coughed while sucking in air multiple times.

“I feel so good,” Trump added.

Siegel, a regular Fox News contributor, will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program. Siegel regularly downplays “the severity of the [COVID-19] crisis and discards science in favor of right-wing talking points.”

The reactions are rolling in strongly with this one.

