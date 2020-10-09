Trump brutally mocked with ‘leaked’ footage after internet learns he will get a ‘medical exam’ live on Fox News tonight
President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to undergo a medical exam Friday night by Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel and the Twittersphere hasn’t missed a beat.
In the prelude to the live televised event on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET., the media still has not been told when Trump’s last negative COVID-19 test result came back or whether or not the president is actually fit to campaign, let alone lead the nation.
“I think I’m going to try doing a rally on Saturday night if we can, if we have enough time to put it together,” Trump told Fox’s Hannity on Thursday. “Probably in Florida on Saturday night, might come back and do one in Pennsylvania on the following night.”
He then coughed while sucking in air multiple times.
“I feel so good,” Trump added.
Siegel, a regular Fox News contributor, will conduct a medical evaluation and interview during the program. Siegel regularly downplays “the severity of the [COVID-19] crisis and discards science in favor of right-wing talking points.”
The reactions are rolling in strongly with this one.
BREAKING NEWS: Location of Trump's televised medical exam tonight is revealed. pic.twitter.com/44AerwD5Lg
— GoldenGuy (@whoelsenose2) October 9, 2020
Is anyone going to watch Trump's medical exam? pic.twitter.com/AHUjnbD03Q
— SonnyinSeattle (@SonnyinSeattle_) October 9, 2020
How I imagine any "exam" involving Trump pic.twitter.com/iVyVbBCRTU
— KylaABee (@SquishyCat44) October 9, 2020
the fox news team heading into trump's colon for tonight's on-air medical exam. pic.twitter.com/b46kuxQXsa
— john feat. alan howarth (@johnsemley3000) October 9, 2020
Didn't know Trump was getting his exam from Dr. Nick from the Simpsons on Fox News this evening. Seems pretty legit … COUGH COUGH pic.twitter.com/15i78kvkH8
— Andrew Goetz (@AndrewRGoetz) October 9, 2020
Trump getting his medical exam on Fox. Umm yeah that’s validating! pic.twitter.com/sZSijI726W
— Julie Lerman (@julielerman) October 9, 2020
Fox TV and Trump’s Exam with Dr Smoctor. pic.twitter.com/wvvZ9YVl1d
— Jswilks (@JWilks1955) October 9, 2020
The Trump “medical exam” feels a lot like opening Al Capone’s safe.
— stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 9, 2020
Tucker getting ready to give Trump his 'exam'🤣 pic.twitter.com/LKNpKeOXS8
— WG1616 (@Warrd0gg) October 9, 2020
I’m extremely excited for trump’s television physical tonight pic.twitter.com/2gYWEhGxyX
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 9, 2020
Ok, what? Please someone wake me up from this nightmare. Did I really hear that Trump is going to have a live physical exam tonight on Fox or did I push the Q-tips too far into my ears this morning? pic.twitter.com/OoWKaxPidS
— Robin Cogan (@RobinCogan) October 9, 2020
Trump's FOX News medical exam reminds me of Mao swimming the Yangtze river in 1966 to prove he was still fit for the revolution. The truth is he just floated. pic.twitter.com/IlxqATltMS
— Sirkowski (@sirkowski) October 9, 2020
Trump is going to have a live medical exam. The things they do for ratings pic.twitter.com/n4qLhVnnhl
— Staedtler (@Staedtler) October 9, 2020
Up Next Trump gets Medical Exam on TV is some 90 Day Fiancé BS pic.twitter.com/CRbBcU9rp5
— Reenee (@reenee3501) October 9, 2020
The whole thing is sure to be a stunt meant to convince a wary nation that 74-year-old Trump has totally conquered the coronavirus and is ready to head back out on the campaign trail https://t.co/pUtmGjEeOa
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 9, 2020
leaked footage from Trump’s televised medical exam 👀 pic.twitter.com/ogGQ2uLgFC
— Ryan Perry (@rynprry) October 9, 2020
Hey, tune into FOX!!! TRUMP IS GOING TO HAVE AN EXAM: pic.twitter.com/AgnC77mhNI
— The GREAT Houdini (@TheGREATHoudin2) October 9, 2020
Actual footage from Trump's live medical exam on Fox. pic.twitter.com/4ST1iUjsGE
— Dæv Bee (@daevesque) October 9, 2020
BREAKING: Live footage of Trump’s on air “medical exam” pic.twitter.com/YI496fQlaJ
— Chris Dougherty (@cdougherty81) October 9, 2020
2020 Election
Bob Dole is still alive — and he worries the Debate Commission is biased against Trump
Longtime Republican Senate Leader Bob Dole (R-KS) returned to the public sphere on Friday to question the integrity of the Commission on Presidential Debates.
Dole, 97, was the GOP nominee for president in 1996 and chaired the Republican National Committee during the Nixon administration.
"The Commission on Presidential Debates is supposedly bipartisan [with] an equal number of Rs and Ds. I know all of the Republicans and most are friends of mine," Dole posted on his Twitter account.
"I am concerned that none of them support [Trump]. A biased Debate Commission is unfair," he declared.
2020 Election
Trump brutally mocked with ‘leaked’ footage after internet learns he will get a ‘medical exam’ live on Fox News tonight
President Donald J. Trump is scheduled to undergo a medical exam Friday night by Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel and the Twittersphere hasn't missed a beat.
In the prelude to the live televised event on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. ET., the media still has not been told when Trump's last negative COVID-19 test result result came back or whether or not the president is actually fit to campaign, let alone lead the nation.
2020 Election
Here’s how Congress could decide the 2020 election
If the the 2020 U.S. presidential election is contested, both campaigns are preparing to take the matter to court. But the Founding Fathers meant for Congress to be the backup plan if the Electoral College did not produce a winner.
Generally, the framers sought to avoid congressional involvement in presidential elections. They wanted an independent executive who could resist ill-considered legislation and would not care about currying favor with members of Congress, as James Ceaser explained in his definitive 1980 text, “Presidential Selection.”