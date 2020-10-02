Trump campaign invites supporters to ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ to meet him — hours after COVID-19 announcement

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign sent out an invitation to an event that almost certainly will be canceled after he announced a coronavirus infection.

The president and first lady Melania Trump will self-quarantine for two weeks, but the campaign sent out an email early Friday soliciting donations in exchange for a chance to meet Trump next week in Houston.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enter to win a trip to meet your favorite President and discuss key issues heading into November,” the email read.