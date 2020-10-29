Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind

Published

28 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump arrives for a working dinner at The Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium on Jul. 11, 2018. (Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to “high speed winds and bad weather.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather.com’s ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville, with a high in the mid to upper 70s and winds only 15 mph.

Fayetteville, NC hourly forcast

It’s unclear where Trump is getting his weather information, but given how many scientists have left the U.S. government during his administration it’s possible he’s getting his advice from his chief radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas at this point.

The real problem for Trump could be that the last North Carolina rally has sparked a COVID-19 concern when two people in the crowd tested positive for the virus. Because there were 15,000 people at the rally, the health department has simply had to broadcast that anyone with symptoms who went to the rally should be tested.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden

Published

21 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the "countless" numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they've abandoned President Donald Trump.

Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can't bring themselves to vote for Trump.

"The guy that's in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We're all on the train," one man said.

There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind

Published

28 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to "high speed winds and bad weather."

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1321916841581666304

Weather.com's ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville on Monday, with a high of 55 and low of 38 degrees and winds only 14 mph.

[caption id="attachment_1682179" align="aligncenter" width="615"] Weather report for Fayetteville (Photo: Screen capture)[/caption]

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

As GDP data shows economy still in a deep hole, Trump denounced for ‘trying to mislead the public by claiming an economic miracle’

Published

40 mins ago

on

October 29, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump on Thursday predictably wasted no time celebrating new figures showing a record-breaking GDP surge in the third quarter and working the data into his last-minute campaign pitch, analysts and lawmakers pushed back by placing the numbers into the broader context of an economy coming off the worst quarter in U.S. history and continuing to shed jobs at an unprecedented rate.

Just after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its anticipated report estimating that the U.S. economy grew a record 7.4% during the three-month period ending in September—a 33.1% annualized growth rate—Trump fired off a tweet hailing the "Biggest and Best" GDP jump "in the History of our Country."

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE