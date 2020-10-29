Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind

President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to “high speed winds and bad weather.”

Forced to move our Rally tonight in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Monday, due to high speed winds and bad weather. I love you North Carolina. Stay safe, see you on Monday!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather.com’s ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville, with a high in the mid to upper 70s and winds only 15 mph.

It’s unclear where Trump is getting his weather information, but given how many scientists have left the U.S. government during his administration it’s possible he’s getting his advice from his chief radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas at this point.

The real problem for Trump could be that the last North Carolina rally has sparked a COVID-19 concern when two people in the crowd tested positive for the virus. Because there were 15,000 people at the rally, the health department has simply had to broadcast that anyone with symptoms who went to the rally should be tested.