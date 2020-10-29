Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind
President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to “high speed winds and bad weather.”
Forced to move our Rally tonight in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Monday, due to high speed winds and bad weather. I love you North Carolina. Stay safe, see you on Monday!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020
Weather.com’s ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville, with a high in the mid to upper 70s and winds only 15 mph.
It’s unclear where Trump is getting his weather information, but given how many scientists have left the U.S. government during his administration it’s possible he’s getting his advice from his chief radiologist Dr. Scott Atlas at this point.
The real problem for Trump could be that the last North Carolina rally has sparked a COVID-19 concern when two people in the crowd tested positive for the virus. Because there were 15,000 people at the rally, the health department has simply had to broadcast that anyone with symptoms who went to the rally should be tested.
2020 Election
Closing ad for ‘Republican Voters Against Trump’ celebrates ‘countless’ number of videos ridin’ with Biden
The final ad from Republican Voters Against Trump has been posted by the group celebrating the "countless" numbers of video submissions they got from those talking about why they've abandoned President Donald Trump.
Flashes of Republican faces filled the screens saying that they were Republicans and that they simply can't bring themselves to vote for Trump.
"The guy that's in there now is a slow-moving train-wreck and guess what? We're all on the train," one man said.
There was a string of comments from people angry that Trump has torn their family apart and fostered the division and hate between Americans.
2020 Election
Trump cancels North Carolina rally after outbreak from last rally — but he blames the wind
President Donald Trump announced that his Fayetteville, North Carolina rally would be canceled Monday due to "high speed winds and bad weather."
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1321916841581666304
Weather.com's ten-day forecast shows a lovely day in Fayetteville on Monday, with a high of 55 and low of 38 degrees and winds only 14 mph.
[caption id="attachment_1682179" align="aligncenter" width="615"] Weather report for Fayetteville (Photo: Screen capture)[/caption]
2020 Election
As GDP data shows economy still in a deep hole, Trump denounced for ‘trying to mislead the public by claiming an economic miracle’
As President Donald Trump on Thursday predictably wasted no time celebrating new figures showing a record-breaking GDP surge in the third quarter and working the data into his last-minute campaign pitch, analysts and lawmakers pushed back by placing the numbers into the broader context of an economy coming off the worst quarter in U.S. history and continuing to shed jobs at an unprecedented rate.
Just after the Bureau of Economic Analysis released its anticipated report estimating that the U.S. economy grew a record 7.4% during the three-month period ending in September—a 33.1% annualized growth rate—Trump fired off a tweet hailing the "Biggest and Best" GDP jump "in the History of our Country."