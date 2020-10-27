Trump chants ‘COVID!’ ten times in a row after Obama slams him as ‘jealous’ of virus

President Donald Trump on Tuesday again complained about the amount of media coverage being given to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump made the remarks at a campaign event in Lansing, Michigan, where he reminded supporters that he had been infected by the virus.

“I would like to give me full credit,” the president said of his recovery. “I don’t want to give the drug any credit. I want to say, because I am a very young person that’s in perfect physical shape, I took that virus and I woke up the next morning and I felt like Superman.”

Trump then motioned to members of the media at the event.

“With them, you can’t watch anything else, you turn on, ‘COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID,'” he chanted. “Do you ever notice, they don’t use the word death? They use the word cases.”

“And you know why we have so many cases?” Trump said. “Because we test more.”

The president added: “In many ways, I hate it. We test everybody.”

Just hours earlier, former President Barack Obama’s had blasted Trump’s obsession with media attention.

“He’s jealous of COVID’s media coverage,” Obama said.

