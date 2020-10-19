Trump claims he is ‘not running scared’ — but says he may have to do 5 rallies a day: report
President Donald Trump said he may increase the amount of time he spends campaigning following his second event of the day in Arizona.
CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller reported on Trump’s comments to reporters.
““I’m not running scared,” Trump claimed.
“I think I’m running angry, I’m running happy and I’m running very content,” he argued.
He went on to say he might “go to 5” rallies a day.
“I’m not running scared,” says Pres Trump of his campaign. “I think I’m running angry, I’m running happy and I’m running very content.” Tells reporters before heading to next rally in Tucson, that he’s unhappy the media’s not covering the corruption he alleges against @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/K61ONq8HKR
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 19, 2020
Pres slams media for not covering the size and the enthusiasm of the crowds he’s drawing at his rallies, but says he’s very happy with the support he’s getting. Says he plans on doing 2 or 3 rallies a day, but on the last 2 or 3 days of the campaign, he might “go to 5” a day. pic.twitter.com/Fpfy6z8Jzs
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 19, 2020
