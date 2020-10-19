Trump claims he is ‘not running scared’ — but says he may have to do 5 rallies a day: report

President Donald Trump said he may increase the amount of time he spends campaigning following his second event of the day in Arizona.

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller reported on Trump’s comments to reporters.

““I’m not running scared,” Trump claimed.

“I think I’m running angry, I’m running happy and I’m running very content,” he argued.

He went on to say he might “go to 5” rallies a day.

