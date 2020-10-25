‘Trump continued his dishonesty blitz’: CNN calls out the president — and lists his 60 Minutes lies
President Donald Trump was called out by CNN for misleading voters during his contentious “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday evening on CBS.
“President Donald Trump continued his dishonesty blitz in an interview with Lesley Stahl of ’60 Minutes.’ An edited version of the interview aired on CBS Sunday night. Trump released the full 38-minute interview on Facebook on Thursday, pre-empting the network because he said he was unhappy with Stahl’s questioning,” CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported after the interview aired.
“Despite Stahl’s persistent efforts to challenge him, Trump made false or misleading claims about several topics on which he has been frequently deceptive in recent months — most notably the coronavirus pandemic,” he explained. “We counted at least 16 false or misleading claims in the extended footage Trump posted, 10 of them pandemic-related.”
Trump mislead voters on the topics of COVID-19 testing, whether we have turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, Tony Fauci, the lack of masks at his MAGA rallies, locking up Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, job creation, the coronavirus death toll, Trump’s travel restrictions, Biden’s health care plans, Obamacare, Trump’s lack of a health care plan, the suburbs, suburban women, and conspiracy theories about his campaign being spied upon.
He also mislead about lockdowns in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.
“60 Minutes” did not actually air many of the false claims Trump made in the full interview he posted on Facebook, either omitting them or choosing somewhat less egregious quotes. I fact checked the extended footage. https://t.co/7wWBV8RRFq
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 26, 2020
‘Zombie’ Trump campaign blasted by conservative strategist: ‘They’re going to be among the Walking Dead’
President Donald Trump's campaign decisions were ridiculed by a conservative campaign strategist on MSNBC.
"The Week" anchor Joshua Johnson interviewed Susan Del Percio, a longtime GOP strategist and senior advisor to the Lincoln Project.
"Susan, what about the differences in strategy between the Biden campaign and the Trump campaign in terms of how they spend their dollars? We know that Trump campaign has often favored online advertising vs. on air advertising. They have some pretty creative stuff coming out in the last few days, one of the latest pieces they put out is called 'How to Catch a Zombie, Doe Biden edition' -- with a picture of Joe Biden, I think, between words so he looks a little zonked out."
Trump’s attacks on voting ‘backfired and only inspired people to march early to the polls’: report
Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria has had three decades of election experience in Nevada, but had never seen a "perfect storm," as he called it, like this before. With all hands on deck for this election cycle, Gloria helped put together an entire mail-in voting system in less than 90 days to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m as comfortable as I can be because I have an excellent staff,” Gloria said. “We learned some things in the primary and are feeling good about this cycle, but unfortunately we have people at the national level who are encouraging people to do things that disrupt the polling place and make it a challenge for us to process votes.”
Watch Kamala Harris laugh out loud when 60 Minutes asks her if Trump is racist
Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) laughed when asked if President Donald Trump was racist during a 60 Minutes interview that aired Sunday evening on CBS.
"Do you think the president is racist?" Nora O'Donnell asked.
"Yes, I do," Harris replied, with a laugh. "Yeah, I do."
"You can look at a pattern that goes back to him questioning the identity of the first Black president of the United States," she said, referring to the racist "birther" conspiracy theory he pushed against Barack Obama.
"You can look at Charlottesville, when there were peaceful protesters and on the other side neo-Nazis and he talks about fine people on either side," she continued. "Calling Mexicans rapists and criminals? His first order of business was to institute a Muslim ban?"