‘Trump continued his dishonesty blitz’: CNN calls out the president — and lists his 60 Minutes lies

President Donald Trump was called out by CNN for misleading voters during his contentious “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday evening on CBS.

“President Donald Trump continued his dishonesty blitz in an interview with Lesley Stahl of ’60 Minutes.’ An edited version of the interview aired on CBS Sunday night. Trump released the full 38-minute interview on Facebook on Thursday, pre-empting the network because he said he was unhappy with Stahl’s questioning,” CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale reported after the interview aired.

“Despite Stahl’s persistent efforts to challenge him, Trump made false or misleading claims about several topics on which he has been frequently deceptive in recent months — most notably the coronavirus pandemic,” he explained. “We counted at least 16 false or misleading claims in the extended footage Trump posted, 10 of them pandemic-related.”

Trump mislead voters on the topics of COVID-19 testing, whether we have turned the corner on the coronavirus pandemic, Tony Fauci, the lack of masks at his MAGA rallies, locking up Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, job creation, the coronavirus death toll, Trump’s travel restrictions, Biden’s health care plans, Obamacare, Trump’s lack of a health care plan, the suburbs, suburban women, and conspiracy theories about his campaign being spied upon.

He also mislead about lockdowns in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

“60 Minutes” did not actually air many of the false claims Trump made in the full interview he posted on Facebook, either omitting them or choosing somewhat less egregious quotes. I fact checked the extended footage. https://t.co/7wWBV8RRFq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 26, 2020