Trump ‘continuing to destroy himself’ daily — and no one cares enough to stop him: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

1 min ago

on

Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough wondered why no one could stop President Donald Trump from shooting himself in the foot.

“Morning Joe” opened Friday with a supercut of the president’s bizarre, baffling and belligerent statements the day before, and said he’d lift his prohibition on a topic his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski might otherwise bring up every day.

“Mika and I, we have rules before we come on this show,” Scarborough said. “I’m not allowed to talk about baseball for long periods of time … but for her, I’m not allowing her to utter the phrase 25th Amendment, you know, because every morning she has wanted to utter [it].”

“[I’ve] been right all along,” Brzezinski said.

“I say, ‘Honey, you can’t say that every day,’ and she says, ‘Honey, I can if I feel like it,” Scarborough added. “Well, here we have the president saying he’s immune [to coronavirus], we have the president of the United States pressuring his attorney general — Republicans please listen, pressuring his attorney general to indict his opponent who is beating anymore the polls to indict the last Democratic opponent, to indict the last Democratic president, saying he’ll be a sad man if he doesn’t do it — and Trump saying he’ll have to basically do it himself if he gets re-elected. Blames Gold Star families for giving him COVID, says I’m not contagious despite the fact he wouldn’t tell Sean Hannity repeatedly last night when his last test was, whether he’s been tested or negative.”

“He calls Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party, calls her a monster, calls her a communist,” Scarborough continued. “Talks about when he became president he had to give the Army new uniforms with belts, everybody likes the belts. He returned to the White House when doctors didn’t want him to return to the White House. He went to the West Wing when people inside the White House were begging him to not go to the West Wing. Now he’s talking about going out on the campaign trail when no doctor that was worth a damn would allow him to go out on the campaign trail.”

“This is a sad indictment or just a sad statement on his life,” he added. “He doesn’t have anybody close enough to him that loves him enough, that he trusts enough, that can keep him from continuing to destroy himself and politically destroying his campaign and destroying Republicans across the country. Tell him he needs to sit down and, yes, he’s on steroids, he’s still on steroids that would make our loved ones take extra care.”

