Trump defender breaks with president over South Lawn rally while he’s sick: ‘It makes zero sense’
On CNN Saturday, Republican strategist and frequent Trump defender Alice Stewart criticized the president for planning a rally from the White House balcony, despite his unclear COVID-19 test status.
“Dr. Fauci says that the last large gathering at the White House was a superspreader event, and that was just a couple hundred people max,” said anchor Victor Blackwell. “Why does it make sense to bring 2,000 people to the White House today?”
“Victor, it makes zero sense to do such a thing,” said Stewart. “And I would say repeatedly, COVID is not a political issue. This is a public health issue. And that needs to be in the forefront of everyone’s mind.”
“I understand that the president wants to get out there and rally his people, but to be quite honest, the people that are going to risk their health and go to the White House and see a rally today are going to vote for this president,” said Stewart. “He needs to broaden his audience, broaden his base, and people understand we are in COVID times. He can get the message out virtually, he can get the message out through tweets, he can get the message out on a debate stage. But there are many other ways to go about getting his message out, and specifically with us being uncertain about his current status with COVID, the best thing to do is the safe thing to do, and not bring together large groups of people and get your message out there virtually. People understand.”
Watch below:
CNN
Trump defender breaks with president over South Lawn rally while he’s sick: ‘It makes zero sense’
On CNN Saturday, Republican strategist and frequent Trump defender Alice Stewart criticized the president for planning a rally from the White House balcony, despite his unclear COVID-19 test status.
"Dr. Fauci says that the last large gathering at the White House was a superspreader event, and that was just a couple hundred people max," said anchor Victor Blackwell. "Why does it make sense to bring 2,000 people to the White House today?"
"Victor, it makes zero sense to do such a thing," said Stewart. "And I would say repeatedly, COVID is not a political issue. This is a public health issue. And that needs to be in the forefront of everyone's mind."
CNN
Psychedelic drugs may have played a role in the founding of Christianity: expert
On CNN Saturday with host Michael Smerconish, Brian Muraresku, an attorney advocating therapeutic access to marijuana and the author of "The Immortality Key: The Secret History of the Religion with No Name," broke down his theory that Christian beliefs and traditions evolved in part from incorporating pagan rituals that used psychedelic drugs to connect with the realm of the spiritual.
"Does science support the findings of your book?" asked Smerconish.
"I basically followed a hypothesis from 1978 that claimed the Ancient Greeks using drugs to find God, and it was largely scorned by the academic community because there was no scientific data to prove it," said Muraresku."So, I spent years and years going through these archeobotany journals looking for evidence of spiked beer or spiked wine — beer and wine that could have been hallucinogenic. And believe it or not, I did find some data published 20 years ago, that either was ignored or underreported by the academic community."
2020 Election
Bill Barr accused of perjury by Michigan AG for saying he had no knowledge of right-wing threats
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel lashed out at Attorney General Bill Barr for testifying in July that he was unaware of threats against the state’s governor -- saying he was either ignorant of what is going on in his department or he committed perjury.
On Thursday, the Detroit News reported on a plan by right-wing militia members to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and place her on trial, while noting that Barr had pleaded ignorance when asked about people with threatening signs at anti-Whitmer rallies.