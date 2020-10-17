Quantcast
Trump demanded apology from John McCain in 2017 for withdrawing his endorsement: report

1 min ago

President Donald Trump and Sen. John McCain (Photos: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

In a new book, “The Luckiest Man: Life with John McCain,” longtime Senate aide Mark Salter alleged that soon after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the president called the Arizona senator and demanded he apologize for taking back his endorsement during the 2016 election campaign.

McCain initially backed the Trump for the sake of holding the party together, but withdrew the endorsement after Trump attacked a Gold Star family and the “Access Hollywood” tape was released. From that point on, the two had an openly rocky relationship until the senator’s death in 2018, and to this day Trump frequently attacks McCain and his family.

“McCain’s decision appeared to have stuck with Trump’s mind. According to McCain’s recollection of the post-inauguration call, Trump ‘kept repeating it — three, maybe four times, like he wanted me to apologize before we talked about something else,'” said the report. “McCain didn’t respond to Trump’s complaint at first, replying that he was offended by the president’s attack on the Khans. ‘No,’ Trump said, according to McCain. ‘You unendorsed me over the Access Hollywood thing.'”

Ultimately, that conversation calmed down and ended with Trump giving McCain his number. However Salter later asked McCain for the number, and McCain replied, “I don’t know what I did with it.”

You can read more here.


BUSTED: Lindsey Graham-supporting PAC received massive $250,000 donation from Oracle founder as TikTok deal was closing

7 mins ago

October 17, 2020

According to a report from the Verge, a PAC supporting the re-election of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is the fight for his political life, was gifted with a $250,000 donation from the founder of Oracle as the high profile sale of TikTok was being concluded.

Graham who is locked up in a tie with Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison has come up woefully short when it comes to donations and has taken to making appearances on Fox News to beg for financial support to hold onto his seat.

Disturbing footage of Whitmer kidnapping suspects’ training drills with assault rifles released by Feds

13 mins ago

October 17, 2020

Federal prosecutors released disturbing footage created by the suspects involved in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

On Friday, U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge publicly unveiled a trove of evidence, including text messages and recorded footage that was used presented in a hearing for the suspects identified as—Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta—who now face charges for their involvement in the alarming plot.

The clip below captures several men participating in military-style drills while firing assault weapons. The video then shifts to Caserta who expressed disapproval of the U.S. government.

Trump lawyer erupts in anti-Semitic rant after admitting source of Biden dirt might be ‘Russian spy’

44 mins ago

October 17, 2020

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that President Donald Trump's former attorney Rudy Giuliani called their office following the latest, controversial story that he was given emails supposedly showing Hunter Biden's attempts to connect Ukrainian businessmen to his father.

During the interview, Giuliani confessed that there was a chance that his repeated go-to source for dirt on the Bidens in Ukraine might be a "Russian spy" — and claimed, in an anti-Semitic rant, that he was being set up by billionaire Jewish philanthropist George Soros.

