Trump demands that Puerto Rico vote for him — there’s just one problem
At his rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Monday, President Donald Trump devoted part of his speech to Puerto Rico — proclaiming he has been a terrific president for the island and demanding that its people vote for him for president.
Trump is devoting part of his speech to Puerto Rico. He says, “I’m not gonna say the best, but I’m just about the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico. You better vote for me, Puerto Rico.” (Puerto Ricans who live in Puerto Rico don’t have a vote for president.)
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 12, 2020
There’s only one problem with Trump’s demand: Puerto Ricans cannot vote for Trump, because Puerto Rico is not a state.
While the GOP’s official platform includes statehood for Puerto Rico, party leaders have broadly opposed granting it, out of fear that Democrats would dominate its congressional representation.
The fact that Puerto Rico has no say in either the Electoral College or Congress has empowered the president to ignore the island. He was roundly criticized for a slow and insufficient response to hurricane devastation in Puerto Rico, and once even asked his officials to look into whether he could trade the “dirty” and “poor” island to Denmark in exchange for Greenland.
Trump’s promise to revive Wisconsin manufacturing with FoxConn deal has been an utter flop
President Donald J. Trump is touting a program that continuously fails as proof that he's responsible for reviving the U.S. manufacturing industry.
In a letter to the Taiwan-based company’s Vice Chairman Jay Lee, Wisconsin’s economic development agency said Foxconn was a long way away from building the large TV screens it had proposed in 2017, when it promised to eventually create 13,000 jobs in the state.
‘You could suffocate’: Florida Trump mask truthers say ‘common sense’ will keep them safe
President Donald J. Trump spoke for about an hour at a campaign rally Monday night in Florida and did so without a mask. In a segment on his talk show Anderson Cooper 360, Cooper talked with reporter Gary Tuckman who was on the scene.
"If you thought if people would be more careful after hearing that Donald Trump had coronavirus and there was a superspreader event at the White House, you would be incorrect," Tuckman said. "Hundreds and hundreds of people lined up outside in the bright sun for hours here in Sandford, Fla. There was no social distancing, and it looks like about 90% of people did not have masks. Everyone had their temperatures checked and they were given hand sanitizer - they were also given masks - but there was no mandate to wear them. Most of those masks were put in pockets or purses and never came out again. We spoke to a lot of people who decided not to wear masks and we heard various explanations."
Trump’s latest fundraising emails reveal his barely concealed desperation: journalist
For all the criticism that former Vice President Joe Biden received from the liberal/progressive wing of the Democratic Party during the presidential primary, he has had no problem with fundraising in recent months. Biden has donors all over the political spectrum, from allies of Sen. Bernie Sanders to right-wing Never Trump conservatives. President Donald Trump's campaign is well-aware of all the money that Biden's campaign has been bringing in, and a Washington Post op-ed by journalist Ben Adler describes some of the "desperate" extremes that Trump has been going to in the hope of increasing his fundraising.