Trump doctor trashed by ex-CDC official for press conference full of ‘half-truths’ about president’s condition
On CNN Saturday, former CDC official Dr. Seema Yasmin slammed President Donald Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, for his cryptic and optimistic press conference that left several questions unanswered.
“As someone who teaches physicians on how to communicate with clarity, this was a master class on all the things not to do,” said Yasmin. “This was a physician who was prevaricating and was speaking half-truths and just not being transparent and giving us clear answers to very basic questions.”
“For example, Dr. Conley said he’s not on oxygen now,” said Yasmin. “Okay. Well, has he been? What are his O2 stats? What do his lung scans look like? We didn’t get that basic information. And then, on top of that, as you mention, we get this news that we’re just 72 hours into the diagnosis. And as soon as he said that, I thought, wait, what? That would mean the president was diagnosed either in the morning or around the midday of Wednesday. And we know from following his event since then he attended a fundraiser in Minnesota, a rally in Minnesota. He attended a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey. If it turns out he really was diagnosed on Wednesday, which it may turn out to be, that’s really reckless behavior that’s endangered the lives of so many more people.”
“And then, of course, it raises so many questions,” added Yasmin. “Of course, this is the president of the USA … he is going to get the kitchen sink thrown at him, whether it’s emergency use or not, in the case of the antibody treatment, but then there were 210,000 Americans who have died over the past few months because the pandemic response has been so bad, and they certainly didn’t get access to this kind of treatment.”
Subsequently, Conley came out and clarified he didn’t mean Trump had been confirmed positive for 72 hours, but that this was the third day of his being confirmed positive, which cleared up confusion about the timeline. However, Conley has still failed to answer a number of questions about the president’s treatment and condition.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump doctor trashed by ex-CDC official for press conference full of ‘half-truths’ about president’s condition
On CNN Saturday, former CDC official Dr. Seema Yasmin slammed President Donald Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, for his cryptic and optimistic press conference that left several questions unanswered.
"As someone who teaches physicians on how to communicate with clarity, this was a master class on all the things not to do," said Yasmin. "This was a physician who was prevaricating and was speaking half-truths and just not being transparent and giving us clear answers to very basic questions."
"For example, Dr. Conley said he's not on oxygen now," said Yasmin. "Okay. Well, has he been? What are his O2 stats? What do his lung scans look like? We didn't get that basic information. And then, on top of that, as you mention, we get this news that we're just 72 hours into the diagnosis. And as soon as he said that, I thought, wait, what? That would mean the president was diagnosed either in the morning or around the midday of Wednesday. And we know from following his event since then he attended a fundraiser in Minnesota, a rally in Minnesota. He attended a fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey. If it turns out he really was diagnosed on Wednesday, which it may turn out to be, that's really reckless behavior that's endangered the lives of so many more people."
2020 Election
CNN’s Gupta slams ‘evasive’ Trump doctor for hiding info on president: It’s ‘hard to know what is true’
CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta joined host Fredricka Whitfield to discuss the timeline of President Donald J. Trump's positive COVID-19 test and relating irresponsible actions by both the president and his personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley.
"Here's the best part: so that is a - that timeline is really critical. And as you point out, that - the follow-up question was, 'Are you sure it was 72 hours?' And the doctor said, 'Yeah, it was 72 hours.' So this is very different and critically important in terms of how this spreading event, the spread of the virus likely occurred here. Sounds like they tried to give the President this experimental therapy at the White House under compassionate use, which means they would have had to order that," Gupta said.
2020 Election
GOP leadership ‘reeling’ as Trump’s re-election campaign collapses due to COVID infections: report
During a segment on her Saturday airing of Weekends with Alex Witt, the host spoke with MSNBC Political Analyst Robert Costa about the current condition of President Donald J. Trump.
"I want to ask you, Robert, to juxtapose that Biden campaign news offered by Yamiche Alcindor to what we know about a simultaneous campaign fundraising email sent out by the Trump campaign that was really a lot different in tone," said Witt. "This came at the same time that President Obama was wishing President Trump well and a speedy recovery on behalf of he and Michelle Obama. Talk about that tone of the campaign email, if you're familiar with that one, that went out at the very same time."