Trump killed COVID talks after Mitch McConnell told him he’d never pass any deal Pelosi makes
It only took one day for President Donald J. Trump to become even nastier than before he contracted COVID-19, but that’s exactly what happened when he turned his back on the American people in their most dire time of need. In a phone call with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Trump was reportedly told to stop negotiations with Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) because she was “stringing him along.”
Then this tweet came from POTUS: “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
Trump’s non-starter followed an urgent plea from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell, who had said in a speech hours earlier that more economic stimulus was needed to sustain the recovery. In the next moment, Trump instead asked McConnell “not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.”
That sure didn’t take long.
During their phone call today, Mitch McConnell suggested to Trump that Speaker Pelosi was stringing him along and no deal she cut with Mnuchin would could pass the Senate, per 2 ppl w/ knowledge of call
Trump blew up the talks shortly after the callhttps://t.co/PevJsXZOSb
— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) October 6, 2020
…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
For her part, Pelosi responded with, “Today, once again, President Trump showed his true colors: putting himself first at the expense of the country, with the full complicity of the GOP Members of Congress. Walking away from coronavirus talks demonstrates that President Trump is unwilling to crush the virus, as is required by the Heroes Act. He shows his contempt for science, his disdain for our heroes – in health care, first responders, sanitation, transportation, food workers, teachers, teachers, teachers and others – and he refuses to put money in workers’ pockets, unless his name is printed on the check.”
She added, “At the same time, the President is abandoning meeting the needs of our children as they adjust to learning in-person, virtual or hybrid. Instead, Trump is wedded to his $150 billion tax cut for the wealthiest people in America from the CARES Act, while he refuses to give real help to poor children, the unemployed and America’s hard working families. Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray.”
President Trump has shown his true colors: walking away from coronavirus relief negotiations and refusing to give real help to poor children, the unemployed, and America’s hard working families. https://t.co/gic4yuVsTB
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 6, 2020
