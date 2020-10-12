Quantcast
Trump faces an onslaught of personal lawsuits when he leaves office: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture/MTP)

Donald Trump has been sued multiple times, and many of those lawsuits will still be active when he leaves office, Business Insider’s Connor Perrett reports.

According to Perrett, Trump could even be indicted for his role in covering up hush-money payments to Karen McDougal — the scheme that ended up sending his former lawyer Michael Cohen to prison. Speaking to Business Insider, the Brookings Institution’s Norm Eisen said that there are several reasons Trump has avoided appearing in court during his time as president.

“Part of it is the power of the presidency,” he said. “Part of it is the slowness of the system. He is the target of a number of litigation matters and investigations, but he’s been able to take advantage, for example, in the Vance [tax-records] case, of the extreme slowness of the system.”

“There’s going to be an accumulating number of these legal actions that are going to squeeze him more and more,” Eisen continued. “It will be more intense if he’s not in the office and does not have the excuses of the presidency to block things. But in any event, he’s facing accountability.”

Read the full report over at Business Insider.


