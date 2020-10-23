Trump family ally and Giuliani speechwriter taken into federal custody in New York

The New York Times reported Friday that an ally to the Trump family has been arrested on charges of cyberstalking.

Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after investigators uncovered threatening and stalking messages relating to his divorce. Kurson is a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer.

Kurson formerly worked under Kushner as editor-in-chief of The New York Observer when the president’s son-in-law owned the publication. Kurson now owns a media company and works in the cryptocurrency industry. He also helped write a speech for the president’s 2016 campaign.