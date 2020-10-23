Trump family ally and Giuliani speechwriter taken into federal custody in New York
The New York Times reported Friday that an ally to the Trump family has been arrested on charges of cyberstalking.
Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after investigators uncovered threatening and stalking messages relating to his divorce. Kurson is a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer.
Kurson formerly worked under Kushner as editor-in-chief of The New York Observer when the president’s son-in-law owned the publication. Kurson now owns a media company and works in the cryptocurrency industry. He also helped write a speech for the president’s 2016 campaign.
2020 Election
2020 Election
Eric Trump’s latest anti-Biden attack just completely blew up in his face
Eric Trump, the second-eldest son of President Donald Trump, has spent the past several days falsely claiming that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden owns a massive 10,000-square-foot mansion currently valued at an estimated $1.6 million.
What Trump fails to tell his fans, however, is that the house in question is not currently owned by Biden. Rather, as several fact-checking outlets have noted, Biden bought the house for just $185,000 back in 1974, when it was run down and in need of repairs.
2020 Election
Trump believes the GOP will take the House — here’s why that’s ridiculous
On multiple occasions, President Donald Trump has admitted that he believes Republican lawmakers will take back the House of Representatives with the upcoming election, but experts and analysts are pushing back against the president and explaining why they are not confident that will happen.
Contrary to what Trump believes, multiple political analysts are predicting that not only will Democrats maintain control of the lower chamber of Congress but they may also gain more seats, according to a prediction by the Cook Political Report.