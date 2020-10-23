Quantcast
Trump family ally and Giuliani speechwriter taken into federal custody in New York

5 mins ago

Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

The New York Times reported Friday that an ally to the Trump family has been arrested on charges of cyberstalking.

Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after investigators uncovered threatening and stalking messages relating to his divorce. Kurson is a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer.

Kurson formerly worked under Kushner as editor-in-chief of The New York Observer when the president’s son-in-law owned the publication. Kurson now owns a media company and works in the cryptocurrency industry. He also helped write a speech for the president’s 2016 campaign.


