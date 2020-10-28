Trump fantasizes about Ultimate Fighting Championship against Joe Biden
During his rally Wednesday in Bullhead City, Ariz., President Donald J. Trump shared his fantasy that included an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
“Trump muses about how Joe Biden would fare if he fought in UFC, and how it would go if the two of them fought,” tweeted Vox journalist Aaron Rupar. “Things are getting weird.”
“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’ and then said, ‘I made a mistake,'” Biden said Tuesday of Trump, according to video of the remarks posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats. “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”
Watch the video below.
Trump muses about how Joe Biden would fare if he fought in UFC, and how it would go if the two of them fought. Things are getting weird. pic.twitter.com/p1lSx82vfh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2020
2020 Election
Trump fantasizes about Ultimate Fighting Championship against Joe Biden
During his rally Wednesday in Bullhead City, Ariz., President Donald J. Trump shared his fantasy that included an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
"Trump muses about how Joe Biden would fare if he fought in UFC, and how it would go if the two of them fought," tweeted Vox journalist Aaron Rupar. "Things are getting weird."
"When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it' and then said, 'I made a mistake,'" Biden said Tuesday of Trump, according to video of the remarks posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats. "They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, 'If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."
2020 Election
The Trump legal team can’t even seem to agree on what should be declassified: report
There's murky water filling in the spaces of what Trump deems presidential privilege and what should, in effect, be declassified for the American people's palates.
Back in 2017, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer announced at a press briefing that Trump’s tweets calling his travel ban a “TRAVEL BAN” count as official policy because Trump “is the President of the United States, so they’re considered official statements by the President of the United States.” Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over Spicer's position and reaffirmed that stance a few months later.
2020 Election
For a growing number of evangelical Christians, Trump is no longer the lesser of two evils
It has long been taken for granted that the majority of evangelical Christians in the United States will vote for Donald Trump.
That may well be the case. But there are recent signs that fewer evangelicals will support Trump this time around than in 2016.
In an August 2020 poll for Fox News, Trump registered a 38-point advantage over Joe Biden among among white evangelical voters. That is impressive, but it pales in comparison with his 61-point advantage over Hillary Clinton among evangelicals in the 2016 election.