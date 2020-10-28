Trump fantasizes about Ultimate Fighting Championship against Joe Biden

During his rally Wednesday in Bullhead City, Ariz., President Donald J. Trump shared his fantasy that included an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

“Trump muses about how Joe Biden would fare if he fought in UFC, and how it would go if the two of them fought,” tweeted Vox journalist Aaron Rupar. “Things are getting weird.”

“When a guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it’ and then said, ‘I made a mistake,'” Biden said Tuesday of Trump, according to video of the remarks posted on Facebook by the University of Miami College Democrats. “They asked me would I like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

