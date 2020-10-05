Trump goes on all-cap rage attack at Democrats in early morning tweet from hospital

President Donald Trump apparently felt well enough Monday morning to tweet out reactions to “Fox & Friends” from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president frequently starts his day with the Fox News program, and has recently been calling in for 45-minute Monday interviews on the show, and tweeted out a reaction to a segment he saw while hospitalized for a COVID-19 infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!”

“I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.” USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

He then followed up that reaction with an all-caps campaign statement of sorts.

“IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

The president continued tweeting out all-caps statements over the next hour, encouraging his supporters to vote for one reason or another.