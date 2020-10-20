Trump has 66 GOP endorsements ‘former national security and senior officials’ — who have no real experience: conservative
Democratic nominee Joe Biden is winning far more endorsements from national security professionals and retired flag officers — and by a large margin. The former vice president has the endorsement of 780 retired military officers and national security appointees — nearly 12 times as many as Trump. On the flip-side, Trump has a total of 66.
As The Washington Post reporter Max Boot wrote, “Most of them are not actually senior, and few have any actual national security experience. Mainly it’s a list of Republican apparatchiks, including former Rep. Bob Livingston (who had to quit Congress after a sex scandal); former governor Haley Barbour of Mississippi; Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani; Washington lobbyist and former Trump aide Matt Schlapp; former Heritage Foundation president Edwin J. Feulner; journalist Deroy Murdock (identified as a former member of the Education Department’s advisory board on international educational programs); and John Deming, a former deputy press secretary to John McCain. (They couldn’t even find a former McCain press secretary to back Trump?)”
Boot added, “The missing names include former defense secretary Jim Mattis, former national security advisers H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, former director of national intelligence Daniel Coats and former acting director Joseph Maguire. To be sure, none of these individuals has endorsed Biden — but nor do any of them have anything complimentary to say about the president they served.”
Boot continued, “Even more impressively, the ranks of Biden endorsers include 129 Republicans — prominent ones. See, for example, former director of national intelligence and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Negroponte; former CIA and National Security Agency director Michael Hayden; former CIA and FBI director William Webster; and former undersecretaries of defense Dov Zakheim, Michael Vickers and Eric Edelman. It should tell you something that the Republican all-star team is batting for Biden.”
Additionally, Biden has the support of more than 200 retired admirals and generals, including at least 22 four-stars compared to Trump’s roster, which doesn’t include the support of even one four-star flag officer.
Trump ‘abruptly’ storms out of 60 Minutes interview and refuses to return: report
President Donald Trump was said to have "abruptly" ended an interview with 60 Minutes correspondent Leslie Stahl at the White House.
According to CNN correspondent Kaitlan Collins, the "drama" occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
"Apparently there was some drama while President Trump was taping his 60 Minutes interview today," Collins wrote on Twitter. "He abruptly ended his solo interview after around 45 minutes & did not return for a scheduled walk & talk he was supposed to tape with Pence, @abdallahcnn and I are told by sources."
Donald Trump Jr.: Biden already had a chance to ‘fix’ racism because Obama is Black
Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday argued that former Vice President Joe Biden should have solved racial tensions when there was an African-American president.
At a campaign event in Pennsylvania, the president's son responded after a member of the audience called Biden a "racist."
"Well, he is," Trump agreed. "He was best friends with every segregationist ever to walk the halls of Congress."
"But he's going to fix those issues now, right?" he added sarcastically. "Now he's going to fix racial tensions in America. Why did you wait 47 years, Joe? You know, if you really cared, if you thought it was something you were going to campaign on, maybe you would have utilized, I don't know, your 38 years in the United States Senate."
WATCH: Former Trump voters explain what sent them over the edge — and got them to back Biden
HuffPost reporter Daniel Marans talked with voters Tuesday outside the Luzerne County building in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, ahead of President Donald J. Trump's rally in the state. The line for early voting was about an hour long with most of the queue being held inside. Marans reported that, "People also have questions/requests. But you can drop off a pre-completed absentee ballot in the blue box."