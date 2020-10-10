Trump has convinced his MAGA ‘death cult’ the apocalypse will follow if he loses: White House correspondent
In a blistering column for the conservative Bulwark, Playboy’s White House correspondent Brian Karem recalled covering the Branch Davidian siege in Waco in 1993 and admitted that he sees disturbing similarities between followers of David Koresh and the MAGA hordes who idolize Donald Trump.
Days after militia members, reportedly incited by the president, were arrested for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Widmer (D) and put her on trial for “treason,” Karem warned that was the opening shot of what is to come should voters reject Trump on election day.
As Karem notes, Trump has all the characteristics of Koresh, pointing out an FBI spokesperson who said of the Branch Davidian leader, “I don’t think he was a madman. I think probably the best description of him is a master manipulator.”
“Trump is, in his own perverse way, one of the greatest mystics of the 21st century. He is a masterful manipulator who told everyone from the beginning of his political career how he could shoot someone in front of witnesses and not lose a voter. He also explained that he calls the news media liars so people won’t believe us and will believe him,” Karem explained. “He is the political messiah who will right all wrongs, drain the swamp, build a wall, make the economy better, and turn life into heaven on earth… Millions of his evangelical Christian admirers act as though he is a Christian; they are unwilling or unable to see he clearly is not . In truth, he’s merely a rich, pampered insecure man who only worships himself.”
Having said that, Karem then made the case that the current president of the United States exhibits many of the traits of Koresh, writing, “Every violent paramilitary group in the United States flocks to him as Branch Davidians flocked to hear their messiah in Waco. The language is nearly the same. David Koresh spoke of an apocalypse at the hands of the federal government. So does Trump. Koresh said they were out to get him. So does Trump. Koresh violated the most basic forms of civility to maintain control. So does Trump.”
Karem then painted a frightening portrait should Trump lose in November.
“In the end, the Branch Davidians, assuring themselves that the apocalypse was upon them, died in a fire inside their own compound. Trump too says without his re-election, apocalypse could be upon us,” he warned. “Here’s hoping Trump and his cult go a different route than the Branch Davidians should the president lose his bid for re-election.”
‘Pack’ the Supreme Court? Absolutely
With the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the nomination of a polar opposite replacement, only one response that makes any sense: Expand the Supreme Court. The only real question is by how much. There are other responses that can do some good — perhaps even more good. But without court expansion, the existing court can, and almost certainly will, strike them down.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Yes, some call it an extreme step. But there's a more extreme step: Simply ignore the court's decisions — as some Republicans argued in the 1850s, in response to the Dred Scott decision. More to the point, this is an extreme situation that demands extreme responses. As Boston College law professor Kent Greenfield tweeted on Sept. 21:
Iraq vet provides Democrats with a roadmap to cripple Trump’s appeal to military voters
On MSNBC Saturday, Paul Rieckhoff, president of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, weighed in on Joe Biden's new ad featuring Cindy McCain — and said Democrats can seal the deal by focusing on the president's disrespect for veterans and servicemembers.
"How important is it that Cindy McCain, a Republican— her late husband was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, but the fact she's out there with a campaign ad in support of the Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, says something," said anchor Jonathan Capehart. "How important is that endorsement?"
‘Lunatic’ Trump is unraveling and has ‘become a danger to the country’: conservative columnist
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Richard North Patterson compared Donald Trump to the Captain Philip Francis Queeg in The Caine Mutiny novel, saying Americans are watching the slow-motion crack-up of the president who has now become a legitimate danger to the country -- and that he needs to be removed from office as soon as possible.
Noting the president's actions over the past week and wondering how much of it is due to the heavy medications that the president is reportedly on due to his COVID-19 infection, Patterson said Trump has been making comments that could only come from a "lunatic."